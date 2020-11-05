Baraboo zoo builds new accessible entrance, owl exhibit

“Boy, and you don’t expect it to be this warm this time of year,” he said. “I’m not complaining, but for, well, was it two weeks ago, we had 16 degrees for a high in the morning.”

Hardy said the new exhibit is being built for the zoo’s snowy owls, currently housed in a temporary enclosure at the zoo. Moving them is part of the master plan, he added.

Their existing exhibit will be repurposed next year for one of the zoo’s other animals, Hardy said. He doesn’t yet know which one.

“We’ve got a couple of animals that need larger spaces, but we’re kind of working on getting larger spaces and more improved exhibits for the animals we do have right now,” Hardy said.

Ochsner Park Zoo transitioned to winter hours this week. Open hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through March 31.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.