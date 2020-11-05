Baraboo zoo builds new accessible entrance, owl exhibit

A new handicapped-accessible entrance will open Saturday at Baraboo’s Ochsner Park Zoo, which also will soon feature a new exhibit to give its snowy owls a permanent home.
Baraboo Parks Director Mike Hardy said the new entrance, located on the zoo’s west side off the parking lot, should be “more inviting” and safer than the old entrance since it’s farther from traffic.
“It’s also allowed us to cut the grade down, so there’s better wheelchair access. It’s not as difficult getting up that little hill,” Hardy said, adding that staff also landscaped the area and put in new signage.
Most of the work was completed in the last two weeks, he said. Visitors can start using the new gate when the zoo opens at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Subcontractors Bob and Robert Viau, a father and son duo from Plover, employed by American Fence Co., worked Thursday to extend fencing at the zoo’s owl enclosure by 16 feet. Under a sunny sky and unusually balmy weather, the elder Viau plunged a post hole digger into the ground repeatedly and shoveled out dirt to create a hole 4 feet deep.
“Boy, and you don’t expect it to be this warm this time of year,” he said. “I’m not complaining, but for, well, was it two weeks ago, we had 16 degrees for a high in the morning.”
Hardy said the new exhibit is being built for the zoo’s snowy owls, currently housed in a temporary enclosure at the zoo. Moving them is part of the master plan, he added.
Their existing exhibit will be repurposed next year for one of the zoo’s other animals, Hardy said. He doesn’t yet know which one.
“We’ve got a couple of animals that need larger spaces, but we’re kind of working on getting larger spaces and more improved exhibits for the animals we do have right now,” Hardy said.
Ochsner Park Zoo transitioned to winter hours this week. Open hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through March 31.
