One of Ochsner Park Zoo’s black bears was euthanized recently after his health declined significantly.
BugABoo, a 20-year-old black bear, came to the zoo in 2000 at 6 months old, said Zoo Manager Tori Spinoso. She said he was raised in Mauston as a household pet before the Department of Natural Resources removed him.
For Spinoso, it’s always harder to lose an animal that had been at the zoo for a long time. She noted many patrons expressing their condolences on Facebook talked about growing up with BugABoo. Even though they couldn’t touch him, they still developed relationships with the bear.
“He was just a very charismatic creature just because he was so big, and people were able to get so close to him,” Spinoso said. “The barrier was only maybe 8 feet between the public, and he was oftentimes right up front and seemed to enjoy the attention or enjoy the interaction with the people.”
At one point during his life, zoo staff estimated his weight at more than 600 pounds, making him likely one of the largest black bears in captivity in North America, Spinoso said.
BugABoo’s health problems started to show around late winter with patchy hair loss. Spinoso said Lodi veterinarian Dr. Mike Etter ran several tests in April, but the results were inconclusive. None of the treatments for what staff thought the problem could be — allergies or a thyroid issue — helped, and the bear’s condition only worsened.
The University of Wisconsin Veterinary Care special species team was brought in to help. They determined BugABoo most likely had cancer, Spinoso said.
By July, his breathing had become labored, he wasn’t getting up and he was bleeding from the nose. Since April, Spinoso estimated he had lost about 15% of his body weight despite eating the same amount as before.
“At that point, the decision was made that he just was suffering and the kindest thing to do would be to humanely euthanize,” Spinoso said.
Though the zoo waited until Friday night to publicly announce his death via Facebook, BugABoo died July 22. Spinoso said the zoo had been waiting for an official diagnosis. According to the post, BugABoo had cancer of the thymus, something that has not been previously found in bears, and nasal cancer.
He left behind his companion, BerryBoo, a slightly older female black bear who came to Baraboo a few months after him. She also had been raised as a pet and confiscated by the DNR.
Spinoso said BerryBoo is doing well. As solitary animals, black bears wouldn’t live together in the wild unless they were a mother and her cubs. She didn’t rule out the possibility of taking in another older bear in the future if one needed placement, but said the zoo probably wouldn’t add a younger bear because that could be stressful for BerryBoo.
She thanked Etter and the UW special species staff for their assistance over “many months.”
“They were just very helpful and put a lot of time into helping us figure out what actually was the cause of this,” Spinoso said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)