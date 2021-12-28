Baraboo zoo sets up temporary shelter after fire, plans to rebuild

Since a fire destroyed Ochsner Park Zoo’s llama, donkey and wolf shelter two weeks ago, community donations have funded a new temporary shelter while the zoo waits to build a new permanent shelter next spring.
Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve said the investigation into the early morning fire Dec. 14 has concluded but found the official cause to be “undetermined.” It’s not considered suspicious, he said.
The wolves remain in their usual fenced area, while Sinbad the llama and Goliath the donkey were moved for a couple of rainy days and nights into the goat barn and now are in a temporary pasture, where they’ll spend this winter, across from their old exhibit.
“For the wolves and the llama and the donkey, they seem to have recovered quite nicely,” said Mike Hardy, director of Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry.
Hardy said the animals -- particularly the wolves -- initially seemed somewhat stressed from the commotion, although some of the others “slept right through it.”
“When the firefighters were there, they did a really good job keeping them calm and safe and everything,” he said, adding that the zookeepers also “did a really good job. They very quickly got them back to normal.”
Amber Giddings, president of the nonprofit Friends of the Baraboo Zoo, started a Facebook fundraiser that same day to help the zoo recover. She said people responded “very quickly.” As of Tuesday, 191 people have donated nearly $8,900.
“We have been so overwhelmingly blessed with the support from the community,” Giddings said. “Just a huge, huge, great big thank you.”
Some of the funds were used to purchase a temporary shelter, which was installed last week, for the llama and donkey to share this winter, Hardy said.
He said plans are to build a new permanent shelter that’s the same size and very similar to the former building using insurance funds and possibly donations. The building was insured for $53,000, Hardy said, and rebuilding it has been approved by the insurance company. Now the city is collecting bids, so he said Tuesday he doesn’t know yet what the project will cost.
“The plan is to, as soon as we can, start building,” Hardy said. “It sounds like we’ve got a couple of contractors that … may have time to do it yet this winter and spring, and the goal is to have something up as early as possible,” likely in March or April.
According to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page, the insurance doesn’t cover the supplies the zoo lost in the fire. If it can raise enough funds, it also plans to “add some things to make the area more functional for keepers and more comfortable for the animals,” the post said.
Donations can be made via the online fundraiser, which can be found at facebook.com/ochsnerparkzoo, or by writing checks to Friends of the Baraboo Zoo and mailing or dropping them off at the Parks Department office at the Baraboo Civic Center.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.