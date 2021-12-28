Baraboo zoo sets up temporary shelter after fire, plans to rebuild

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Amber Giddings, president of the nonprofit Friends of the Baraboo Zoo, started a Facebook fundraiser that same day to help the zoo recover. She said people responded “very quickly.” As of Tuesday, 191 people have donated nearly $8,900.

“We have been so overwhelmingly blessed with the support from the community,” Giddings said. “Just a huge, huge, great big thank you.”

Some of the funds were used to purchase a temporary shelter, which was installed last week, for the llama and donkey to share this winter, Hardy said.

He said plans are to build a new permanent shelter that’s the same size and very similar to the former building using insurance funds and possibly donations. The building was insured for $53,000, Hardy said, and rebuilding it has been approved by the insurance company. Now the city is collecting bids, so he said Tuesday he doesn’t know yet what the project will cost.