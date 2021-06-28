Barabooms back in Baraboo Sunday with food, music and fireworks

Barabooms activities will be back this Fourth of July to complement the annual fireworks show at the Sauk County Fairgrounds.

Angela Witczak, vice president of nonprofit Barabooms Fireworks Inc., said organizers are keeping things simple this year with two inflatable obstacle courses for children, music from 99.7 MAX FM and food provided by the Baraboo Elks Lodge and Mary Edwards' Ice Cream.

“We’ve always had activities, and so this is something that I think we wanted to get back to, to have a little sense of normalcy,” Witczak said.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. Sunday, and the fireworks, provided by Festival Foods, will start at dusk around 9:45 p.m. The obstacle courses will run until 9 p.m.

Attendees should not bring sparklers, fireworks or carry-ins, a flyer said. Admission and the obstacle courses are free, but onsite parking is $5.