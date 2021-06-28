Barabooms back in Baraboo Sunday with food, music and fireworks

Barabooms activities will be back this Fourth of July to complement the annual fireworks show at the Sauk County Fairgrounds.
Angela Witczak, vice president of nonprofit Barabooms Fireworks Inc., said organizers are keeping things simple this year with two inflatable obstacle courses for children, music from 99.7 MAX FM and food provided by the Baraboo Elks Lodge and Mary Edwards' Ice Cream.
“We’ve always had activities, and so this is something that I think we wanted to get back to, to have a little sense of normalcy,” Witczak said.
The gates will open at 5 p.m. Sunday, and the fireworks, provided by Festival Foods, will start at dusk around 9:45 p.m. The obstacle courses will run until 9 p.m.
Attendees should not bring sparklers, fireworks or carry-ins, a flyer said. Admission and the obstacle courses are free, but onsite parking is $5.
Witczak said Barabooms is accepting donations to help fund the event and looking for additional volunteers to help with sanitizing tables, parking and the obstacle courses. The organization’s board also is looking to recruit new members, she said. Anyone interested in volunteering for the event or joining the board should contact Barabooms Fireworks Inc. via Facebook.
Since forming the nonprofit, Witczak said she, Kory Hartman and Amy Bible Jackson have spearheaded Barabooms, ensuring an annual community event for Independence Day starting in 2018. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s Barabooms consisted of fireworks only.
According to the group’s Facebook page, the event costs almost $8,000 to host, not including the fireworks, which Festival Foods covers entirely. Nina Winistorfer, a community involvement specialist for the Wisconsin grocery store company, declined to say how much Festival contributed for the show.
Winistorfer said Fourth of July fireworks are Festival Foods’ “signature event.” Its first show was in 1991, when the company had just one location, she said; now, it provides a show each year in every community it serves.
“It’s just a moment of sharing our gratitude to the community and providing all of them a free, family-fun event that everyone can enjoy,” she said.
Winistorfer echoed Witczak’s sentiment about reemerging from the pandemic that left most large events canceled in 2020 to mitigate spread of COVID-19.
“It definitely raises people’s spirits, especially hosting the show and having activities as well. It’s really striving to make the community move forward,” Winistorfer said. It also draws tourists, “so just trying to bring that tourism back into the area and making sure that we’re moving forward successfully to bring it back, hopefully, to a brand-new show in 2022 with even more events, too.”
Witczak declined to give an estimate on expected attendance.
“We as an organization are just excited to have the community back, and if tourists come, then we welcome them,” she said.
GALLERY: Baraboo Fourth of July fireworks show 2020
Vehicles and spectators filled the streets and properties surrounding the Sauk County Fairgrounds for the Fourth of July fireworks show Saturday night in Baraboo. Because of COVID-19, organizers chose to forgo this year's Barabooms festival, leaving the fairgrounds closed, but went ahead with the Festival Foods-sponsored fireworks, which people could watch from elsewhere in the city.
