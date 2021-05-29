Baraboo's Festival Foods reopens Heroes Cafe for veterans

Area veterans can gather again for free coffee, donuts and conversation at Festival Foods in Baraboo.
“It’s nice to be back,” said Dan Gander, a Baraboo resident who served for a combined 20 years in the Navy and Army National Guard, last week in the American Heroes Cafe.
The grocery store closed the cafe, located near the deli, early on in the coronavirus pandemic to follow local health guidelines, said Jason Grossenbacher, store director. Due to the decline in COVID-19 cases and rising vaccination rates, Grossenbacher said it reopened May 14, again offering free coffee and donuts to veterans, service members and their spouses from 7-10 a.m. every Friday.
“It’s just our way of getting involved in the community. It’s obviously thanking our heroes, our veterans, for their service,” Grossenbacher said, adding that it also gives them a chance to socialize. “I mean, a lot of them might be widowed or single or whatever the situation might be, and they all have something in common, so it gives them an opportunity to get together and network.”
After it closed last year, Gander said he missed the camaraderie. He and a group of other veterans started meeting for weekly outdoor get-togethers at Haskins Park in West Baraboo, usually numbering between five and 10, bringing their own coffee and junk food, they said. They continued through last summer and fall and picked it up again this spring when the weather warmed up.
On May 21, they were back, sitting around tables in Festival Foods, a decorative American flag hanging above an unlit fireplace. Roughly 10 veterans visited with each other, their faces uncovered and most of them saying they had been vaccinated against COVID-19. Most said they’d been coming to the cafe regularly for about three years.
It felt “great” to be back, said Jim Kremsreiter, an Air Force veteran. Others noted the loss of a year and several friends over that time.
Prior to the pandemic, roughly 40 veterans would come to the cafe every week, according to Grossenbacher. It originally opened when Festival Foods took over the Baraboo store in 2017.
Jack Meegan, who served six years in the Army, thanked Festival for showing appreciation to current and former service members. Air Force veteran John Meitmer said such recognition is relatively new.
“We can all remember 20 years ago when you almost didn’t want to admit that you were a vet,” Meitmer said. “After Vietnam, they were spitting on you and everything else, and you surely weren’t recognized ... Ex-military or veterans are now finally being recognized.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.