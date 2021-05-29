Baraboo's Festival Foods reopens Heroes Cafe for veterans

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After it closed last year, Gander said he missed the camaraderie. He and a group of other veterans started meeting for weekly outdoor get-togethers at Haskins Park in West Baraboo, usually numbering between five and 10, bringing their own coffee and junk food, they said. They continued through last summer and fall and picked it up again this spring when the weather warmed up.

On May 21, they were back, sitting around tables in Festival Foods, a decorative American flag hanging above an unlit fireplace. Roughly 10 veterans visited with each other, their faces uncovered and most of them saying they had been vaccinated against COVID-19. Most said they’d been coming to the cafe regularly for about three years.

It felt “great” to be back, said Jim Kremsreiter, an Air Force veteran. Others noted the loss of a year and several friends over that time.

Prior to the pandemic, roughly 40 veterans would come to the cafe every week, according to Grossenbacher. It originally opened when Festival Foods took over the Baraboo store in 2017.

Jack Meegan, who served six years in the Army, thanked Festival for showing appreciation to current and former service members. Air Force veteran John Meitmer said such recognition is relatively new.