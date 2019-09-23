Firefighters say they extinguished a barn fire Saturday near Endeavor.
Endeavor/Moundville Fire Chief Mike Bourdeau said in a release that firefighters responded at 8:15 a.m. Saturday to a barn fire at N265 County Road T in Moundville township.
Bourdeau said when firefighters arrived, they found a pole shed showing light smoke. Firefighters spent five hours on scene until several large square bales in the shed were extinguished.
The fire caused damage to a large amount of hay and the barn. No injuries were reported.
Bourdeau said the blaze was caused by spontaneous combustion due to wet hay inside the barn.
The Portage Fire Department, Marquette County EMS and Marquette County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Endeavor/Moundville Fire Department on scene Saturday.
