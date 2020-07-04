You are the owner of this article.
Barn fire extinguished: People and cows safe
Barn fire extinguished: People and cows safe

A fire was reported Friday at 7:43 p.m. at W10409 County Road I in the Town of Portland. A total of 60 cows -- all that were inside -- were rescued and all of the individuals involved in evacuating them are safe.

Assisting in the operation were members of the following departments: Lowell Fire, Clyman Fire, Reeseville Fire, Hustisford Fire, Marshall Fire, Watertown Fire, Hartford Fire, Columbus Fire, Beaver Dam Fire, Juneau Fire, Lebanon Fire, Lifestar EMS and DCERT.

More information will be posted when it becomes available. 

