A barrier to the opening of a new housing development in Beaver Dam has been removed — literally.
John Kuzniewicz, the chair of the town of Beaver Dam, said a guardrail spanning Woodland Drive came down now that the town and the city have come to an agreement regarding the upcoming Oak Point Village.
Last year, the city signed an agreement with the developer of the project, which is in the city but access requires going through the town on Woodland Drive. There is another apartment complex accessed from Woodland as the character of the entire area continues to change with new development.
The unincorporated town was not a party to the city’s deal with the Oak Point developer, and put up a barrier blocking access to the development, with concerns about how the new traffic would affect town residents in the surrounding subdivisions.
The barrier is now gone and replaced with the usual orange and white signs that warn against thru traffic as construction continues. A temporary access road off of Highway B is also in place.
The city and town struck an agreement that will include installation of a new stop sign at the intersection of Woodland Drive and Spring Street, stopping traffic on Spring Street. The city also vacated a longstanding agreement that would have allowed annexation of the Shady Oaks subdivision at any time. That agreement was a result of Shady Oaks receiving city sewer service since it was first developed in the 1990s.
The developer, Infinity Real Estate, filed a lawsuit against the city and the town over the failure to resolve the barrier issue in June and filed for a temporary injunction that would have forced the barrier to come down. Infinity has since withdrawn that motion, but a telephone scheduling conference is still scheduled in the case for Sept. 18. The Ripon-based developer and lawyers did not respond to messages seeking comment.
The lawsuit claimed the barrier broke the law and made it impossible to properly market and sell the new apartments, some of which will be completed as early as late summer. The suit was seeking damages.
