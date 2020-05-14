Bars and restaurants reopening in Sauk and Columbia counties

“I think people will take the social distancing seriously,” Thompson said. “I think it’s up to the people and the establishments to figure out a way to operate, but we have to go back to some kind of normal.”

For some, the virus poses little threat over everyday concerns. Janna Mallory and Cheyenne Lonetree, both of Baraboo, sat together at Brothers, neither wearing a precautionary mask as Slayton said many of his customers had been. Mallory said reopening businesses is “absolutely great” because suicide rates are higher among unemployed people. She referenced benefits to the economy and contrasted COVID-19’s death rate with that of heart disease.

“Viruses are constantly mutating, you know,” Mallory said. “Viruses are around us all the time, and why are we so concerned about this one? Every single year the flu mutates, you know, colds mutate and yet we don’t shut everything down for that.”

Lonetree agreed that it’s good to reopen businesses. She thinks it will result in an increase in infections, but said that would have been true even if the state had held off on reopening for another month.

A few seats down from them, John Dolfen, Baraboo, said he’s happy to be able to go out again after months of quarantine.