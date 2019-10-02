Most people have seen beautiful woven baskets on display or being used to carry goods, but far fewer have ever had the opportunity to make one.
At River Arts on Water in Prairie du Sac, interested individuals will now be able to change that. Nationally recognized art instructor Roberta Condon will be teaching a class on basket weaving Oct. 5 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.
Registration is $100 per person with all necessary materials being provided. No prior experience is necessary.
“We’re actually lucky enough to have Roberta’s artwork in our gallery year round,” said Kristina Coopman of the River Arts Center. “When we started working with her to represent her as an artist, she let me know she enjoys teaching as well.”
Condon and River Arts have tried to find an opportunity for her to teach, and now it’s here.
Although some River Arts patrons may know Condon best for her paintings, or for the newly finished mural on the back of the building, she was first discovered by River Arts for her baskets.
“I knew about her baskets first, before I knew her as a painter as well,” Coopman said.
Coopman said Condon’s style is a fusion of the old and the new.
“The thing that’s really interesting about Roberta is she uses really old school, traditional sometimes even ancient techniques, but what she does with those techniques is really contemporary and modern,” Coopman said. “So she’ll take the technique of winding the pine needles and creating these crazy sculptural baskets. It’s not your typical wicker picnic basket shape.”
Condon said she first began basket weaving 10 years ago, when her sons left for college.
“I realized I wanted to do something with my hands,” Condon said.
She went off to the Barrier Islands in Virginia and studied the art for a week.
“It’s just something that resonated with me, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Condon said.
Condon hopes to see basket weaving grow in popularity.
“Folklore is mouth to mouth, but folk art is hand to hand,” Condon said. “We’ve been teaching people from generation to generation. As long as there’s been pine needles on the ground, there’s been people making baskets with them… It’s a bit of a lost art, but it’s making a resurgence.”
Coopman said anyone curious to find out if basket weaving is for them should come give it a try Oct. 5.
“This is the perfect opportunity to just give it a try,” Coopman said. “If you’ve ever been curious about learning this technique, or you’re looking to start a hobby that’s really different and unique, Roberta’s class is perfect.”
