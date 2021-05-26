Battery charges dropped against man formerly detained in Columbia County

A man facing felony charges after he was detained in Columbia County had his charges dropped.

Jackson Sprattler, 23, was charged last year with taking and driving a vehicle without consent. He was detained and later charged with battery by a prison and battery to a law enforcement officer. Assistant District Attorney Kevin Calkins filed to drop the charges this month, which was accepted by Judge Todd Hepler.

The motion to dismiss indicated that Sprattler had no prior criminal history and was expected to plead not guilty by reason of mental defect following a competency evaluation. The prosecution believed the plea would prevail and would be subject to a mental health commitment for treatment.

The motion said Sprattler is under a civil commitment order in his home state to the same end, and the prosecution felt there was nothing to be gained by continuing the case.

He was originally accused of stealing a car from an auto shop and causing injury to a jail staffer and a sheriff's deputy.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

