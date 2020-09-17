 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bay Port teacher and Beaver Dam High School alumna dies of COVID-19
0 comments
alert top story

Bay Port teacher and Beaver Dam High School alumna dies of COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo 1

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. 

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

SUAMICO — A Bay Port High School teacher died Thursday morning following a brief hospitalization related to COVID-19, the Howard-Suamico School District said in a letter sent home with students.

Heidi Hussli, 47, a Beaver Dam High School graduate, followed her mother Kim Derleth into education, teaching German at Bay Port High School for 16 years. Derleth served as an administrator in the Beaver Dam Unified School District from 1983 to 2000. Derleth died Aug. 29.

In the letter to students, Hussli’s family shared their thoughts.

“Our family is grateful for the support of Heidi’s friends and colleagues at school. We are devastated by her loss and we respectfully request privacy as we grieve and reflect. We are deeply grateful to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their professionalism and care. Heidi is at peace now.”

District administrators described the news as heart-wrenching, stating that Hussli’s “positivity and passion for her students and her craft left a lasting mark on our school community.”

She is survived by her husband Amir Nouri and son Kurosh Nouri.

SUAMICO - A Bay Port High School teacher died Thursday morning following a brief hospitalization related to COVID-19, the Howard-Suamico School District said in a letter sent home with students.

Heidi Hussli, 47, a Beaver Dam High School graduate, followed her mother Kim Derleth into education, teaching German at Bay Port High School for 16 years. Derleth served as an administrator in the Beaver Dam Unified School District from 1983 to 2000. She died Aug. 29.

In the letter to students, Hussli’s family shared their thoughts.

“Our family is grateful for the support of Heidi’s friends and colleagues at school. We are devastated by her loss and we respectfully request privacy as we grieve and reflect. We are deeply grateful to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their professionalism and care. Heidi is at peace now.”

District administrators described the news as heart-wrenching, stating that Hussli’s “positivity and passion for her students and her craft left a lasting mark on our school community.”

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Leaders Preview November Races

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News