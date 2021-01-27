BD chamber honors all citizens: Residents face COVID challenges with style

Churches and charitable organizations worked to provide options for those who needed them. Local industries converted to Personal Protective Equipment production to insure that all had access to the life-saving materials that were initially in short supply.

“Running a business or organization is hard,” said chamber Executive Director/narrator Tracy Propst. “2020 made it even harder. When we look back at this chapter in our lives, we will see that Beaver Dam did not sit as victims of circumstance, but instead took action. Through it all each citizen, business and non-profit – each one of you – stood up and met those challenges. Our entire community showed its strength in 2020.”

The video highlighted local efforts, sharing dozens of familiar faces and places of business.

“Thank you to all those citizens that fostered positivity, encouraged smiles and laughter, reached out to those in need and united our community,” Propst said. “Thanks you to all of those that realize the value of supporting local businesses and continue to do so, as they make up the unique character of our community and contribute to its vitality. Thank you to the generous Beaver Dam we know and love for being there in the time of need. Congratulations to every one of you in Beaver Dam on winning these awards.”