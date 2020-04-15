BD, Columbus art studios think outside the box amid COVID-19

In the weeks since Gov. Tony Evers issued a Safer at Home order, retailers swiftly adapted business practices to remain in contact with customers. That required local art studios to focus on what they’re known for – creative thinking.
Kris Schumacher, owner of Art on the Town: The Studio, said it was hard to temporarily shut the doors on the brand new store in downtown Beaver Dam.
The business was developing a following with patrons taking beginner to advanced level classes or working in its drop-in space.
“We were just getting rolling but I understand the need to prevent COVID-19 spread,” she said. “We’ve shifted gears and are hoping people will online shop with us until we can reopen.”
The Studio is taking orders for Take & Make pottery projects that customers can paint at home. Current offerings can be found at artonthetownwi.com. Each kit includes pottery, two brushes and a choice of glazes. The kits vary in price and can either be shipped or dropped off at a customer’s doorstep if they live within the 53916 zip code area.
Schumacher said delivery is contactless and they’re following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control by wearing gloves and masks when assembling the kits. Once the restrictions are lifted and the store opens again, people will need to bring the project into the store at 127 Front St. to be fired in a kiln.
“One fun thing we’ve doing is teaming up with Nunatak Coffee in Beaver Dam to offer a make-a-mug package. People have their choice of three flavors of coffee to go along with those kits,” she said.
The Studio has much more product in stock than is shown on its website. Videos and photos of available items have been posted to the store’s Facebook page. The business also plans to have pallet board kits available in different sizes that include stencils, brushes and paint. Schumacher said customers can call her at (920) 210-2777 or email artonthetownwi@gmail.com if they see an item they wish to order or have any special requests.
“As a parent and an art educator, I like to give opportunities to families so they have some fun things to do. We need a creative outlet, that’s the bottom line. All ages could use a little diversion and art’s relaxing for people which we really need at this time,” she said.
The Workshop at 128 W. James St. in Columbus also has ramped up its online presence amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Becky Weidner established the maker’s space six years ago. The arts and crafts studio hosts classes for all age groups and has a gallery area.
“I’m shut down for now, but I need to stay active in some way so people don’t forget about us,” she said.
Weidner has enlisted the help of her four children in making instructional YouTube videos that she posts to The Workshop’s Facebook page.
“They’ve been taking turns being the camera people so that’s been fun for them to do,” she said. “The main point of the videos is to show people what we do in the shop, give them some instructions on what they could do at home, and talk about things that we’ll have as classes again to keep the interest up so hopefully, once this all clears up, they can come take a class later,” she said.
Weidner has had requests from regular customers who want to order craft kits. She started selling memory wire beaded bracelets online at workshopcolumbus.com and is open to suggestions for other kits that people would like to purchase. She’s also willing to sell clay by the pound that people can bring back to be fired at the business when she reopens. She can be contacted by phone at (920) 319-6956 or email workshopcolumbus@gmail.com.
“I’ll do local delivery for items so they can have a creative outlet at home,” she said.
Since the store has closed to the public, Weidner said she’s been taking time to clean and reorganize the shop. This past week she set a box of fabric outside the shop’s front doors, free for the taking, for those who are sewing face masks during the crisis.
“It’s not going to be like this forever so I’m embracing what life is right now and enjoying my family and getting to work on my own projects. When it goes back to how it was, or a new version of how it was, then we’ll move forward with what that is. I think the hardest part of any strange situation is to live in the moment and enjoy the benefits,” she said.
Because the pandemic is still a fluid situation, both Art on the Town: The Studio and The Workshop may end up rescheduling or canceling upcoming spring classes. But the two studios plan on returning as soon as possible to inspire creativity in their communities.
