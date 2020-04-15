BD, Columbus art studios think outside the box amid COVID-19

Weidner has enlisted the help of her four children in making instructional YouTube videos that she posts to The Workshop’s Facebook page.

“They’ve been taking turns being the camera people so that’s been fun for them to do,” she said. “The main point of the videos is to show people what we do in the shop, give them some instructions on what they could do at home, and talk about things that we’ll have as classes again to keep the interest up so hopefully, once this all clears up, they can come take a class later,” she said.

Weidner has had requests from regular customers who want to order craft kits. She started selling memory wire beaded bracelets online at workshopcolumbus.com and is open to suggestions for other kits that people would like to purchase. She’s also willing to sell clay by the pound that people can bring back to be fired at the business when she reopens. She can be contacted by phone at (920) 319-6956 or email workshopcolumbus@gmail.com.

“I’ll do local delivery for items so they can have a creative outlet at home,” she said.