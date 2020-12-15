BD foundation awards grants

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation will soon disburse $18,000 in grants to 13 Dodge County nonprofit organizations as a result of their final grant-distribution cycle of 2020.
Nonprofit agencies receiving grants are located in Beaver Dam, Delevan, Fox Lake, Horicon, Juneau, and Waupun. Grants from the foundation range from $500 to $2,000.
Organizations approved for grant funding include Badgerland Youth for Christ ($500), Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre ($2,000), Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Wisconsin ($1,000), Bo William Hartwig Foundation ($1,000), Bridges of Dodge County ($1,000), Dodge County Center for the Arts ($1,500), Dodge County Master Gardener Association ($500), Green Valley Enterprises ($2,000), Living Hope Food Pantry ($2,000), Marsh Haven Nature Center ($1,500), Moraine Park Technical College ($1,000), PAVE ($2,000), and The Gathering Source ($2,000).
“Thanks to generous contributions from residents and organizations throughout Dodge County, the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation was able to fund 13 deserving nonprofits which provide necessary services to our region,” said Tom Heffron, president of the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation Advisory Board.
The grants provide seed money to organizations which have identified needs and have designed constructive action programs aimed at solutions. Grants disbursed in this cycle will fund a wide range of projects, including but not limited to youth, technology, outreach programming, health and family services and education.
Heffron said funds are used to purchase food for The Gathering Source, a food pantry serving Lowell, Reeseville, Hustisford and Juneau; Moraine Park Technical College for emergency student needs sicj as gas, food and housing; Marsh Haven to upgrade its interactive Nature’s Nook for children; Beau’s Heavenly Clubhouse to sponsor support groups for parents who have lost children; Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre for hanging microphones on their stage; Dodge County Arts Association for handicap access to its lower level; Dodge County Master Gardeners for supplies for area community gardens; and Green Valley Enterprises for Personal Protective Equipment.
A total of more than $28,000 was requested in this cycle, with grants awarded to 13 of 15 applicants.
“We always get more requests than dollars available, but we’re optimistic that as the foundation grows we can meet more needs both locally and around the county,” said Heffron.
Founded in September 2019 as a regional affiliate of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation and its donors are invested in providing grants to grow a vibrant region and scholarships that support the development of the community’s future. To learn more about the foundation and future grant cycles visit www.beaverdamacf.com.
