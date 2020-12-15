BD foundation awards grants

Heffron said funds are used to purchase food for The Gathering Source, a food pantry serving Lowell, Reeseville, Hustisford and Juneau; Moraine Park Technical College for emergency student needs sicj as gas, food and housing; Marsh Haven to upgrade its interactive Nature’s Nook for children; Beau’s Heavenly Clubhouse to sponsor support groups for parents who have lost children; Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre for hanging microphones on their stage; Dodge County Arts Association for handicap access to its lower level; Dodge County Master Gardeners for supplies for area community gardens; and Green Valley Enterprises for Personal Protective Equipment.

A total of more than $28,000 was requested in this cycle, with grants awarded to 13 of 15 applicants.

“We always get more requests than dollars available, but we’re optimistic that as the foundation grows we can meet more needs both locally and around the county,” said Heffron.

Founded in September 2019 as a regional affiliate of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation and its donors are invested in providing grants to grow a vibrant region and scholarships that support the development of the community’s future. To learn more about the foundation and future grant cycles visit www.beaverdamacf.com.

