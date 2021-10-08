BD Foundation launches Education Fund: Donated cash to help enhance learning

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation recently launched its Education Fund, designed to help teachers and school leaders launch special projects and learning opportunities throughout the Beaver Dam Unified School District.
The fund is beginning with $10,000, gathered from private contributions.
“It’s actually a partnership between the foundation and the school district,” said Foundation Board President and Advisory Board member Tom Heffron. “The whole idea is that the district has a fund now where people can contribute – from businesses, industries or families or individuals – into a fund where it can be used for a variety of unmet needs. They can be needs at any level, for whatever is seen as most appropriate.”
The initial $10,000 will be awarded to applicants this fall.
“It can be any members of staff, from the teachers to the aids to the lunch people,” Heffron. “They all got an email saying they can apply for these mini-grants from $500 to $2,500. It can be awarded for a whole variety of things that are not part of the school budget. It can be for things like music or athletic equipment, paying for a drug abuse prevention assembly, or whatever.”
Funds can also be committed over years for bigger projects, such as buildings or large equipment supplemental to the school budget.
The fund is not to be used for scholarships, as the district already has its own scholarship foundation.
“That foundation has always been tremendous,” said Patrick Lutz, foundation co-chair. “This is different from that in an essential way. It can do a whole variety of things that once it’s approved by the school district. It can be given out to any building, any program, any service to help address any unmet need.”
The grant review committee consists of educators, administrators and foundation members.
The fund will go active immediately, with applications already received and approved, although not yet announced. The final due date was Oct. 4, with applications reviewed the next day.
Heffron advised that donations to the fund may be made at any time, year ‘round.
“That is not just for the mini-grant program but for ongoing needs in the district,” he said. “A lot of schools have done this, and have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, even millions of dollars for major things that help enhance school success at all levels — from 4k up through high school.”
Founded in September 2019 as a regional affiliate of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation and its donors are invested in providing grants to grow the region and scholarships that support the development of the community’s future. It recently achieved a milestone of reaching $2 million in assets under management. To learn more about the foundation and future grant cycles visit www.beaverdamacf.com.