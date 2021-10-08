BD Foundation launches Education Fund: Donated cash to help enhance learning

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fund is not to be used for scholarships, as the district already has its own scholarship foundation.

“That foundation has always been tremendous,” said Patrick Lutz, foundation co-chair. “This is different from that in an essential way. It can do a whole variety of things that once it’s approved by the school district. It can be given out to any building, any program, any service to help address any unmet need.”

The grant review committee consists of educators, administrators and foundation members.

The fund will go active immediately, with applications already received and approved, although not yet announced. The final due date was Oct. 4, with applications reviewed the next day.

Heffron advised that donations to the fund may be made at any time, year ‘round.

“That is not just for the mini-grant program but for ongoing needs in the district,” he said. “A lot of schools have done this, and have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, even millions of dollars for major things that help enhance school success at all levels — from 4k up through high school.”