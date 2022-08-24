 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BDFD and BD Community Fire and Rescue Association reach agreement

Beaver Dam Fire Dept file photo

Beaver Dam Fire Department

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVE PHOTO

The City of Beaver Dam and the Beaver Dam Community Fire and Rescue Association have reached an agreement that will ensure the continuance of fire, rescue, and emergency medical services to five area townships.

According to Beaver Dam Fire Chief Michael Wesle, the city and the Association have a history of working together. The Association includes the townships of Beaver Dam, Calamus, Lowell, Trenton and Westford.

He said the cooperative approach to fire and emergency medical services has allowed both entities to maintain a superior level of emergency services while being responsible stewards of public funds.

Dialogue that began in early 2021 resulted in a one-year extension for service in 2022, but all parties agreed to continue discussions for a long-term contract. Continued negotiations resulted in a new five-year agreement that will run from 2023 through 2027.

