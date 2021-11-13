 Skip to main content
BDFD rescue duck hunter and dog from Beaver Dam Lake
Beaver Dam Fire & Rescue Boat file photo

The Beaver Dam Fire & Rescue boat is pictured on Beaver Dam Lake in this June 2018 file photo.

 Kelly Simon

A duck hunter and his dog were rescued Saturday morning after a boat capsized on Beaver Dam Lake.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call after 5:30 a.m. and dispatchers were able to plot the call somewhere west of Waterworks Park.

According to Beaver Dam Fire Department Captain Paul Hartl, the department’s personal watercraft and rescue boat were deployed upon arrival. The man and his dog were found clinging to the overturned boat approximately 200 yards from the park.

Firefighters rescued them from the water and the man was transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, where he was treated and released. Beaver Dam Police cared for the dog until the pair could be reunited.

Captain Hartl reminds the public of the necessity of wearing a life jacket whenever on or near the water.

