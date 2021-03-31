BDUSD 2020 Wall of Fame Award recipients named

Beaver Dam Unified School District has selected the 2020 Wall of Fame Award recipients; induction will occur at a later date.
Mark Malak, who uses the professional name of Eddie Rivers, has been selected as the Outstanding Alumni, given annually to a graduate of the district in recognition of the honoree’s exceptional accomplishments. The Friends of Education award recognizes individuals and an organization who have given distinguished service to the district and its students. Those recipients are Nate Dassler, Laura Goral, and Breuer Metal Craftsmen.
Malak, a 1972 graduate of Beaver Dam High School, is a nationally and internationally recognized steel guitarist. He adopted his stage name of Eddie Rivers while performing locally. He was asked to join the Grammy-winning Asleep at the Wheel and pursued his career as a professional musician. He recorded more than 30 albums with the band and toured nationally and internationally, including performing the Grand Ole Opry. They performed on the David Letterman Show and on Austin City Limits. In 2015, members of Asleep at the Wheel were inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. During his career, he also toured with country music legends Ray Price, Willie Nelson, and Merle Haggard on their Last of the Breed concert series and performed with other country music stars.
In addition to music, he also acted in the play “A Ride with Bob,” which was performed at the Kennedy Center for President George W. Bush, who he personally met. He also met President Barack Obama when he performed and shared the stage with him. Malak made his Broadway debut with the Tony-award winning musical cast of “Million Dollar Quartet”. In 2013, he released a solo album titled “Plain Talkin’ Man.” His music excellence was recognized in the Western Swing Rules video series of which he hosted four of them. He retired in 2019 as the longest running steel guitarist for Asleep at the Wheel.
Friends of Education
Nate Dassler volunteers countless hours to serve the youth of Beaver Dam. He has been instrumental in raising funds for the Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation which provides scholarships for students to pursue post-secondary education. He has positively influenced students through his involvement with Beaver Dam Softball’s Youth program and Positively Hoops. The financial leadership he provides for many youth organizations ensures that they continue to provide area youth with beneficial opportunities.
Laura Goral gives of her time to serve underprivileged youth of Beaver Dam and looks to improve the lives of children. She spearheaded a Playground Movement to provide a welcoming environment for children and families to play and gather, creating a positive identity for a disadvantaged neighborhood. She works to ensure that students and families have access to food, transportation, and other basic needs. She organized a backpack program so disadvantaged students had the necessary supplies to start the school year and she also worked with community organizations and individuals to provide families with Christmas gifts. She works with the district to distribute school meals to families and recently started a food pantry for neighborhood families. She partnered with the High School Woods Class and other individuals on a picnic table project for kids to have a place to eat their lunches during the summer. She organizes neighborhood educational events and supports along with parenting and other family resources.
Breuer Metal Craftsmen is an advocate for technology education. Over the years, they have provided guidance to students from experts in the field, donated materials for classes and metal-crafting within the classroom. They have opened their doors for field trips and have offered opportunities for students through the Youth Apprenticeship program, some of whom they have hired. Bernie Breuer and the employees have worked collaboratively with the high school and the city of Beaver Dam on the city’s bike rack project. They support a strong and caring community with their involvement with schools and students.