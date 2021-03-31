BDUSD 2020 Wall of Fame Award recipients named

Beaver Dam Unified School District has selected the 2020 Wall of Fame Award recipients; induction will occur at a later date.

Mark Malak, who uses the professional name of Eddie Rivers, has been selected as the Outstanding Alumni, given annually to a graduate of the district in recognition of the honoree’s exceptional accomplishments. The Friends of Education award recognizes individuals and an organization who have given distinguished service to the district and its students. Those recipients are Nate Dassler, Laura Goral, and Breuer Metal Craftsmen.

Malak, a 1972 graduate of Beaver Dam High School, is a nationally and internationally recognized steel guitarist. He adopted his stage name of Eddie Rivers while performing locally. He was asked to join the Grammy-winning Asleep at the Wheel and pursued his career as a professional musician. He recorded more than 30 albums with the band and toured nationally and internationally, including performing the Grand Ole Opry. They performed on the David Letterman Show and on Austin City Limits. In 2015, members of Asleep at the Wheel were inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. During his career, he also toured with country music legends Ray Price, Willie Nelson, and Merle Haggard on their Last of the Breed concert series and performed with other country music stars.

