Beach Boys tribute band 'rides crest of a perfect wave' into Pardeeville

Finding people who enjoy the music of the Beach Boys is easy, in part, because the music is so difficult.
“Right away, we had demand from all regions of the country,” Music Director and guitarist Mike Williamson said of his Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute band, which formed about four years ago in Nashville, Tennessee. “We didn’t start playing on a local or regional scale. We pretty suddenly got tons of work, everywhere.”
The five-member group says it’s the most booked Beach Boys tribute band in the world and will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lenz Auditorium in Pardeeville.
“Doing a Beach Boys set is like climbing Mount Everest,” Williamson said of how very few Beach Boys tribute bands exist across America. “It’s a very demanding show because there’s just so much to it vocally. It’s almost like a Broadway show.
“From the first downbeat to the end of the show, there are four guys singing all over the place, trading lead vocals and harmonizing. It’s a very daunting task.”
More evidence of a high demand for Beach Boys music arrived in recent weeks as venues started booking live music again following long layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Williamson said. Despite a slow start to the year for nearly everyone in the performance industry, Sail On now expects to perform at least 60 shows in 2021 for “concert-starved” audiences across the U.S.
That’s close to its regular slate of 80 shows performed in a year.
“Like everyone else, we were in hibernation and performing mainly private shows,” Williamson said of 2020 and much of 2021. “But these past few weeks have really been some of best shows in the history of the band. Attendance is extraordinary and the energy and response is off the charts.
“I’ve been telling people we’re kind of riding the crest of a perfect wave right now, where everyone is just wanting so much to be out at a concert, like the old days. That general feeling of exuberance is palpable; it is unquestionably noticeable and has been really great.”
The band tours the Midwest frequently including northern Wisconsin several times already in its relatively short history, Williamson said. Members have theorized their high popularity in Wisconsin and the Midwest might have something to do with the hot rod classic car culture that remains strong in the area to this day.
“It could also be the dreaming about coastal life — the surfing culture that this part of the country is basically removed from, and so they idealized it,” said Williamson, who grew up in rural Georgia. “It was true for me, being from the south. That (coastal life) was something you saw only in the movies, and so when I was young, I thought of it fondly. It just seemed like this endlessly fun thing.”
But no matter where the group performs, Williamson sees the same, welcoming response to the Beach Boys music, especially during the summer and especially after the long layoff from live performances.
“It’s all coming into focus for me, probably more than ever before,” Williamson said of trying to understand the appeal. “There is such a diversity in the ethnicity and ages of our audiences. We take it for granted, a bit, because we’re completely immersed in the songs and the band’s identity, but when I look at an 8- or 9-year-old kid, with no experience of hearing the Beach Boys, at all, and compare him to an elderly person who has listened to this music for 50 years, they have that exact same kind of participation.”
“It’s just so much fun; it’s so unencumbered by anything. It’s the soundtrack of summertime. It’s like going to the beach or driving to get ice cream — it has that sorcery in it. That’s what music does. It’s almost like we can do no wrong because of the mood and good vibrations people get from it.”
GALLERY: Pardeeville Fourth Of July Celebration
