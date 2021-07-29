Beach Boys tribute band 'rides crest of a perfect wave' into Pardeeville

“It could also be the dreaming about coastal life — the surfing culture that this part of the country is basically removed from, and so they idealized it,” said Williamson, who grew up in rural Georgia. “It was true for me, being from the south. That (coastal life) was something you saw only in the movies, and so when I was young, I thought of it fondly. It just seemed like this endlessly fun thing.”

But no matter where the group performs, Williamson sees the same, welcoming response to the Beach Boys music, especially during the summer and especially after the long layoff from live performances.

“It’s all coming into focus for me, probably more than ever before,” Williamson said of trying to understand the appeal. “There is such a diversity in the ethnicity and ages of our audiences. We take it for granted, a bit, because we’re completely immersed in the songs and the band’s identity, but when I look at an 8- or 9-year-old kid, with no experience of hearing the Beach Boys, at all, and compare him to an elderly person who has listened to this music for 50 years, they have that exact same kind of participation.”