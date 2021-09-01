‘Beautiful first day of school’ in Portage

Portage students were back in the classroom on Wednesday morning. The summer months have passed and some students and families were excited to be back at school.
“It’s a beautiful first day of school today isn’t it?” Connie Frain said early Wednesday morning.
Frain is one of a number of volunteer crossing guards positioned around the school district buildings. She is in charge of the students safety and others at the intersection of East Slifer Street and Woodcrest Drive near the entrance of Woodridge Elementary and John Muir Elementary.
“This is much nicer than last year,” Frain said. “It was raining, I definitely remember that day.”
Frain has been a crossing guard for the school for three years and has had the same post the whole time.
“Same corner every year,” Frain said. “I love this corner.”
The intersection is fairly busy around 7:30 when parents begin dropping off students. Frain waves at every car that passes and receives a number of waves and a few honks even early in the day.
“Hopefully there will be more kids this year,” Frain said.
“Good morning, headed to the middle school?” Frain asks a group of girls. They nodded and crossed the street while Frain held her stop sign.
Then came first grader Roman Brussveen-Kruger and his mom Stacy Brussveen. Roman was headed for Woodridge Elementary School.
“He’s very ready and so excited for his first day,” Stacy said. “That’s why we’re so early. He couldn’t wait any longer.”
As the morning continued parents dropped their students off. Woodridge had a sign in front of the school stating students would be dropped off at the front door and then a staff member would help them find the classroom.
The Portage Community School District allows students to attend class in-person or virtually through the Kiel School District online learning option. One major difference between this year and last year is that students who choose the online option must complete the semester online.
The School board approved a return to learn plan in August. Part of the plan stated the district will use the CDC COVID-19 Community Spread Tracker to decide when masks should be used in school buildings.
Columbia County is currently classified as a high rate of transmission community. According to the CDC Community tracker Columbia County.
The Portage plan states when the rate is at that classification masks are mandatory for all students and staff. Students were wearing masks as they were dropped off Wednesday morning. The return to learn plan does say masks are optional when outdoors.
Portage Schools staggered first day students across the district. On Wednesday, 4K through 6th grade and high school freshman were in class. Then on Thursday 7th and 8th graders along with high school sophomores, juniors and seniors will be back in school.