‘Beautiful first day of school’ in Portage

Then came first grader Roman Brussveen-Kruger and his mom Stacy Brussveen. Roman was headed for Woodridge Elementary School.

“He’s very ready and so excited for his first day,” Stacy said. “That’s why we’re so early. He couldn’t wait any longer.”

As the morning continued parents dropped their students off. Woodridge had a sign in front of the school stating students would be dropped off at the front door and then a staff member would help them find the classroom.

The Portage Community School District allows students to attend class in-person or virtually through the Kiel School District online learning option. One major difference between this year and last year is that students who choose the online option must complete the semester online.

The School board approved a return to learn plan in August. Part of the plan stated the district will use the CDC COVID-19 Community Spread Tracker to decide when masks should be used in school buildings.

Columbia County is currently classified as a high rate of transmission community. According to the CDC Community tracker Columbia County.