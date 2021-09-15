Beaver Dam $6.6 million project proposal released, including roads, Swan Park improvements

Beaver Dam city officials will begin to consider which major projects to pursue next year and their impact on property taxes.
City staff released the city's proposal for capital improvements plan in 2022, which involves major spending items, and the Common Council will consider it separately from the general budget. Director of Administration Zak Bloom said the council is expected to begin discussion on the plan during its normal meeting Sept. 20, with Sept. 21 reserved for to continue discussion and possibly approve it.
Council members will be able to make amendments and suggestions before a final vote.
"The 2022 CIP again focuses on vast areas of need in our city departments and community and is developed by city of Beaver Dam department heads," said Mayor Becky Glewen.
Overall, the funding source for the 2022 projects would be covered by $3.99 million in borrowing, $715,000 in tax increment funds and $1.93 million in grant funding for a total of $6.63 million. City officials and volunteers are continuing to fundraise to help cover costs of Swan Park projects, and more donation announcements are expected soon.
The tax impact of the improvements plan would have a tax impact of 15 cents per $1,000 of property value, or $15 on the value of a $100,000 home. The full tax rate will not be known until the budget is complete.
As has been true over the past few years, the city's proposal focuses heavily on road projects to the tune of $4.58 million:
- $180,000 for various street rehab
- $450,000 for Haskell Street from West Street to Madison Street
- $590,000 for Walnut Street from McKinley Street to the cul-de-sac
- $390,000 for South Spring Street from East Mill Street to Park Avenue, which came in more expensive than expected when the city put out bids for it this year
- $1.93 million for East Davis Street from South Spring Street to South University Avenue
- $90,000 for Madison Street from Chatham Street to Rowell Street
- $55,000 for Curie Street from Madison Street to South Center Street
- $85,000 for Madison Street from Curie Street to Chatham Street
- $85,000 for West Street from Haskell Street to West Third Street
- $715,000 for West Third Street from West Street to La Crosse Street
- $10,000 for the Park Avenue and Monroe Street pedestrian crossing
The city projects spending and funding five years out but votes on spending one year at a time. Some of the above projects would need more money in future years to begin actual construction after engineering.
The city is proposing that the park department receive a second $700,000 to replace the Swan Park wading pool with a splash pad and funds to complete the Swan Park lagoon restoration project, make an addition to the Tahoe pavilion restroom, replace the playground equipment at Lakeview Park and other items for a total of $1.1 million.
The police department would receive $52,000 to complete the outdoor shooting range and $212,400 for the safety radio antenna range project. The fire department would receive $275,000 for a replacement ambulance.
The department of public works would receive $340,550 for equipment and vehicles.
The city would spend $77,600 to complete a roof repair project for the Williams Free Library which houses the Dodge County Historical Society.
Nothing is final until the Common Council votes and approves a spending plan.
