Beaver Dam $6.6 million project proposal released, including roads, Swan Park improvements

Beaver Dam city officials will begin to consider which major projects to pursue next year and their impact on property taxes.

City staff released the city's proposal for capital improvements plan in 2022, which involves major spending items, and the Common Council will consider it separately from the general budget. Director of Administration Zak Bloom said the council is expected to begin discussion on the plan during its normal meeting Sept. 20, with Sept. 21 reserved for to continue discussion and possibly approve it.

Council members will be able to make amendments and suggestions before a final vote.

"The 2022 CIP again focuses on vast areas of need in our city departments and community and is developed by city of Beaver Dam department heads," said Mayor Becky Glewen.

Overall, the funding source for the 2022 projects would be covered by $3.99 million in borrowing, $715,000 in tax increment funds and $1.93 million in grant funding for a total of $6.63 million. City officials and volunteers are continuing to fundraise to help cover costs of Swan Park projects, and more donation announcements are expected soon.