Beaver Dam accepts bid for $4.26 million South Spring Street project

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved a bid for the upcoming South Spring Street reconstruction project Monday.

The city received three bids and awarded the project to Ptaschinski Construction of Beaver Dam for $4.26 million, with funds coming from streets, stormwater, wastewater and water utility accounts, as well as a grant.

The project will be a total reconstruction of South Spring from Mill Street to Judson Drive. Beaver Dam received a $1 million grant through a program administered by the state to help pay for the project.

The project will involve widening the road and replacing pavement with concrete, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalks, sanitation infrastructure, water infrastructure, and storm sewer. The council will consider special assessments to levy on property owners at a later date.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now that the bid has been accepted, the hope is the project will be completed by the end of the summer, with more specific dates to be announced.

Other road projects in Beaver Dam are beginning this month.

West Burnett Street will be reconstructed from Center Street to York Street. Roosevelt Drive and Warren Street will be reconstructed from Park Avenue to Webster Street.