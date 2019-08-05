Residents who have clamored for street improvements in Beaver Dam will soon see two projects begin.
The Beaver Dam Common Council on Monday accepted bids for the Roosevelt Drive reconstruction project and for resurfacing Madison Street.
Low bidder Advance Construction of Green Bay received the $1.49 million contract to reconstruct Roosevelt Drive and Warren Street from Park Avenue to Webster Street. Funds will come from a mix of street, storm water utility and water utility capital improvements accounts as well as from special assessments.
The project will include infrastructure above and below ground. There will be new sidewalk, driveway aprons, curb and gutter. Residents will be charged for some of the work with special assessments and some residents have spoken out against the changes to their street.
The project is expected to begin in mid-September, starting at Webster Street, working up to East Mill Street in the fall, and finishing the remainder in 2020. This was the cheapest option, said Director of Engineering Richie Piltz. He said the road will not be torn up over the winter.
There will be a hearing over the proposed assessments on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. in city hall. Council member Ken Anderson abstained from voting because he lives on the street.
Northeast Asphalt of Fond du Lac received the contract to resurface Madison Street for $35,500, with the money coming from the streets capital improvements fund. The resurfacing will be from Curie to Rowell streets. The resurfacing is expected to be complete by November.
Beaver Dam is also moving ahead with design and engineering for projects on East Davis and South Spring streets.
Yet another road could be resurfaced if a change recommended by the Operations Committee goes through.
The committee recommended moving money from reconstruction of an alley between Spring and Center streets for road resurfacing. Bids for the reconstruction of the alley came in low and there is $65,000 left. The council will consider the recommendation on Aug. 19.
Piltz said one place on his list for resurfacing would be a portion of East Burnett Street. If the money weren't moved for a specific purpose, it would just go back to offset future borrowing.
"We have to get it towards the streets," said Operations Committee Chairwoman Therese Henriksen. "That's what people want."
Council members Mick Fischer and Jack Yuds had suggested using downtown revitalization funds to cover the alley, but the idea went nowhere.
The alley project, worked on this summer, was intended to improve the infrastructure there with some of the business owners in buildings facing Front Street complaining of water and flooding issues in the alley.
The alley is adjacent to what will soon be a new city parking lot as the old Beaver Cleaners comes down on Maple Avenue next to the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre.
