Beaver Dam advocates seek new community garden

Beaver Dam could soon have a new community garden to help residents in need.

The Common Council’s operations committee heard from three local advocates about their plan to start a new community garden in unused right-of-way for Baker Boulevard, near the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and the Lakecrest Drive apartments off Madison Street.

Emily Dieringer with the Blue Zones Project, Caitlin Richardson with Dodge County FoodWise and Laura Goral with the Playground Movement are planning to a apply for a grant through the University of Wisconsin-Extension that would provide $2,500 for supplies to get the garden going.

Hoping to get the the gardens going when growing season starts, they expect to receive the grant and hear back by the end of the month.

The community garden would be used to grow food for people with low incomes in a neighborhood where many residents struggle with poverty.

“We’ll get vegetables to people who otherwise could not afford them,” Goral said.