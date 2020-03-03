Beaver Dam advocates seek new community garden

Beaver Dam could soon have a new community garden to help residents in need.
The Common Council’s operations committee heard from three local advocates about their plan to start a new community garden in unused right-of-way for Baker Boulevard, near the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and the Lakecrest Drive apartments off Madison Street.
Emily Dieringer with the Blue Zones Project, Caitlin Richardson with Dodge County FoodWise and Laura Goral with the Playground Movement are planning to a apply for a grant through the University of Wisconsin-Extension that would provide $2,500 for supplies to get the garden going.
Hoping to get the the gardens going when growing season starts, they expect to receive the grant and hear back by the end of the month.
The community garden would be used to grow food for people with low incomes in a neighborhood where many residents struggle with poverty.
“We’ll get vegetables to people who otherwise could not afford them,” Goral said.
Should the organizers receive the grant, the plan is to start with a handful of raised beds. The soil will be studied to check for contaminants to see if it would be possible to plant things in the ground directly. Organizers said they have received interest from residents in the Bayshore complex and others to participate in the gardens, which could grow in scale over time to provide plots to residents.
Utilities Director Rob Minnema said the city has 300-gallon water storage containers on hand to provide. Details about how to get water itself will be ironed out later.
City Attorney Maryann Schacht asked organizers to provide more details for further review. They will apply for the grant this week.
Operations committee chair Therese Henriksen said putting in gardens would help create more pride in the neighborhood and help spruce it up.
