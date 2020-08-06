Beaver Dam Alderman proposes changes to sidewalk assessments

Beaver Dam Alderman Ken Anderson has proposed a change in the way street projects are assessed and stands to gain financially if the city council approves the change.
State law allows municipalities to levy special assessments on property owners when completing road projects for elements like sidewalks. The assessments are added to property tax bills.
In the case of the Roosevelt Drive project, a new sidewalk was added only on one side of the road because a steep grade made installation on the east side of the road impractical.
There was discussion last year about whether residents on both side of the street could be assessed for the sidewalk and it turned out they couldn't because no sidewalk improvement was being made in front of their property. As a result, only residents on one side of the street had to pay the sidewalk assessment.
Monday, council member Ken Anderson, who lives along the Roosevelt Drive project and must pay the sidewalk assessment, proposed the idea of changing city code so that if sidewalk is installed on one side of a street, property owners only pay half the assessment and the city taxpayers as a whole pay the remaining portion.
"It does set a precendent," Anderson said Thursday. "That’s what I'm looking for, so with other roads in the future, they don’t have to go through this."
Anderson himself would financially benefit from the idea and said he would abstain from any vote on it. He acknowledged that he told his constituents at the time that the sidewalk assessment could be spread among properties on both sides of the street. City Attorney Maryann Schacht said during a Monday committee meeting, when the idea first came up, that she was researching the matter.
"I'm just saying if you're going to do it on one side, you should only be charging the people half to give them a bit of a break," Anderson said. He said that he ultimately doesn't think that sidewalks, used by the community at large, should be assessed at all. He said his proposal is a compromise that makes assessments more fair.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.