Beaver Dam alum pens novel

The pandemic changed the daily routines of most everyone in 2020, and one Beaver Dam native made use of the unexpected downtime to fulfill his dream of becoming a novelist.
Jacob Gardner, a 2015 graduate of Beaver Dam High School, is set to have his work published later this year by New Degree Press. He is currently running a pre-order campaign for the fiction novel, “The River and the Woods.”
A self-described renaissance man, Gardner graduated from UW-Madison in 2019 and is working full time at Epic in Verona while pursuing his masters of business administration degree from Cardinal Stritch University. His entry into the book world came about after receiving a message on the employment-oriented social network LinkedIn.
“Georgetown University Professor Eric Koester reached out to me and said he heard I was someone who liked to write and that he runs a free program called the Creator Institute where he coaches new and first-time authors through that major project of writing a book,” said Gardner.
Having received the message around the same time as starting a new job, Gardner felt like it may not be the right time to pursue the program. Then the pandemic hit.
“I followed back up with Professor Koester and asked if there was still room for me and he put me in the fall 2020 group, so from September until early January I worked with him and a developmental editor provided through the program to put together my first draft. From there it was recommended through New Degree Press for publication and now I’m at the stage where I’m working with a revisions editor and a marketing team,” he said.
Gardner said his aspirations to become a writer came about already as a second grade student at South Beaver Dam Elementary School when his teacher, Marcia Zabkowicz, conducted a class exercise on descriptive sentences and using adjectives in a powerful way to create a poem. The poems were submitted to an organization that puts out a yearly anthology of youth poetry and Gardner’s poem was accepted and published.
“It was a cool opportunity for kids to get their writing out there and I was so proud,” he said. “It kicked off my poetry writing. I write a poem almost every single day, it’s almost like my version of journaling.”
Later on, he developed his skills by taking Brock Linde’s creative writing classes in high school. He said the courses kept him writing short stories and gave him the opportunity to venture into specific genres he would not have worked on otherwise.
During COVID, Gardner was home spending 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. each day in front of a computer going from work, to school to writing the book.
“Instead of sitting around and watching Netflix, which I so easily could have done, I wanted to make sure that I did an important-to-me project. I wasn’t having to say ‘no’ to friends or miss out on socializing. It was time I could dedicate to my dream,” he said.
After months of working one-on-one with an editor, Gardner has produced a roughly 55,000 word novel set in northern Wisconsin.
“The River and the Woods” has a multitude of themes throughout its pages, including sustainability, ethics, corruption, professionalism, gig economy, poverty, rural-urban divide, the meaning of home, rust-belt life and the trauma of poverty. Both in easy and difficult ways, Gardner said his time in and around Beaver Dam helped shape some of the themes and challenges addressed in the book.
This book is intended to be an accessible read and should appeal to sustainability-focused readers and those with a connection to rural life.
“Individuals who feel resentment toward, and a yearning to protect or improve, their hometown will relate to the main character,” he said. “It talks about new professionalism with young people and ways to repair some of the rust and decay we see in the Midwest.”
New Degree Press distributes books through major retailers, such as Amazon, but Gardner said he will work with local bookstores to get the novel on their bookshelves, as well.
“I’m a big proponent of small and local businesses so the thought of getting my book into smaller retailers and supporting those mom-and-pop bookshops is exciting and is only appropriate with this story,” he said.
Gardner said his dream will become reality when his book is published.
“It was a huge undertaking that I started because I loved to write as a hobby, but maybe one day I’ll be in the publishing industry. I’m learning so much and having a blast doing it. Maybe this is where my career starts to turn,” he said.
Details about "The River and the Woods" and how to pre-order can be found at indiegogo.com/projects/the-river-and-the-woods-by-jacob-r-gardner/x/26435 847?create_edit=true#/
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.