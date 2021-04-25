Beaver Dam alum pens novel

The pandemic changed the daily routines of most everyone in 2020, and one Beaver Dam native made use of the unexpected downtime to fulfill his dream of becoming a novelist.

Jacob Gardner, a 2015 graduate of Beaver Dam High School, is set to have his work published later this year by New Degree Press. He is currently running a pre-order campaign for the fiction novel, “The River and the Woods.”

A self-described renaissance man, Gardner graduated from UW-Madison in 2019 and is working full time at Epic in Verona while pursuing his masters of business administration degree from Cardinal Stritch University. His entry into the book world came about after receiving a message on the employment-oriented social network LinkedIn.

“Georgetown University Professor Eric Koester reached out to me and said he heard I was someone who liked to write and that he runs a free program called the Creator Institute where he coaches new and first-time authors through that major project of writing a book,” said Gardner.

Having received the message around the same time as starting a new job, Gardner felt like it may not be the right time to pursue the program. Then the pandemic hit.