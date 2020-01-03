Beaver Dam and Mayville musicals nominated for state awards

MHS Director John Dobbratz said it was the first time the school entered the Jerry Awards program and he was incredibly proud of the entire cast for their performances and the seven student nominees.

“It’s such a powerful show for high schoolers to dive into and these five (actors) definitely dove into the pain, suffering, joy and powerful issues that the Secret Garden deals with,” he said. “My two tech nominees deserve a lot of credit for having to work and problem solve on their own. They are both resourceful and work well together.

“All of these students are incredibly busy with other activities as well. They are talented in many ways and countlessly growing and it is a joy to work with all of them each day,” he said.

Beaver Dam High School has participated in the awards program for numerous years. Its production of “Mamma Mia” racked up a long list of nominations:

Spirit Award: Alexander Braker, Rachel Champine, Annie Friedl and Jack Jentz

Outstanding Young Performance: Lillian Westergaard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Outstanding Sound Design: Greg Ritchart

Outstanding Costume Design: Mary Kahler

Outstanding Lighting Design: Greg Ritchart and Tommy Scholz