Beaver Dam and Mayville musicals nominated for state awards

Cast and crew members from two area high school productions have been nominated for top state theater awards.
Beaver Dam High School and Mayville High School are participants in the Jerry Awards, a program run through the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison.
The program, named after philanthropist and arts supporter W. Jerome Frautschi, encourages and recognizes student excellence in musical theater.
In its 11th season, the Jerry Awards will see roughly 100 productions. Educators and industry professionals review musicals in 30 Wisconsin counties, providing constructive feedback to the schools.
Mayville High School’s production of “The Secret Garden” received the following nominations:
Spirit Award: Isabelle Sabby
Outstanding Lead Performance: Jackson Baldus, Isabelle Sabby, Leah Seiler and Mark Hazelburg
Outstanding Supporting Performance: Kaila Werner
Outstanding Direction: John Dobbratz
Outstanding Stage Management: Colin Allison and Chloe Welak
Outstanding Scenic Design: John Dobbratz and Sarah Heideman
Outstanding Sound Design: Colin Allison
MHS Director John Dobbratz said it was the first time the school entered the Jerry Awards program and he was incredibly proud of the entire cast for their performances and the seven student nominees.
“It’s such a powerful show for high schoolers to dive into and these five (actors) definitely dove into the pain, suffering, joy and powerful issues that the Secret Garden deals with,” he said. “My two tech nominees deserve a lot of credit for having to work and problem solve on their own. They are both resourceful and work well together.
“All of these students are incredibly busy with other activities as well. They are talented in many ways and countlessly growing and it is a joy to work with all of them each day,” he said.
Beaver Dam High School has participated in the awards program for numerous years. Its production of “Mamma Mia” racked up a long list of nominations:
Spirit Award: Alexander Braker, Rachel Champine, Annie Friedl and Jack Jentz
Outstanding Young Performance: Lillian Westergaard
You have free articles remaining.
Outstanding Sound Design: Greg Ritchart
Outstanding Costume Design: Mary Kahler
Outstanding Lighting Design: Greg Ritchart and Tommy Scholz
Outstanding Scenic Design: Jessica Lefeber (Carpenter, Brad Friedl and Props, Natalyn Nelson)
Outstanding Overall Design
Outstanding Stage Management: Elizabeth Kehrmeyer (Assistant Stage Manager, Yocelyne Hernandez and Crew Manager, Alexander Braker)
Outstanding Choreography: Madeline Berendsen
Outstanding Musical Direction: Russell Diggins and Mark Lefeber
Outstanding Direction: Mark Lefeber
Outstanding Dance Performance: Maddie Pritchard, Natalie Dibert, Kadon Hoffman
Outstanding Supporting Performance: Jack Jentz and Nathan Stafford
Outstanding Lead Performance: Annie Friedl, Ashley Hale, Linnea Lerwick, Gretta Sennhenn and Wesley Yaroch
Outstanding Orchestra: Madelyn Adsit, Tanya Diggins, Kim Halverson, Emma Harris, Zach Johnson, Brock Klumpers, Olivia Lafler, Jeremy Slayton and Lisa Weisensel
Outstanding Ensemble: Aidan Almeida, Logan Almeida, Isabelle Arnold, Erin Bates, Mackenzie Blease, Elyse Braun, Bethany Brown, Cristiana Burhite, Nora Bushey, Abby Davidson, Natalie Dibert, Gaby Elvira, Rachel Falkinham, Ashley Frank, Natalie Franke, Raeanne Gayan, Sam George, Warrick Gochenaur, Ginger Hahn, Kadon Hoffman, Katie Kikkert, Mylana Lunde, Elise Mangan, Rhiannyn McCauley, Jay Orvik, Maddie Pritchard, Bella Sauer, Brendan Simon, Karl Weidler, Maggie Weidler, Trevor Wunsch and Elise Zahs
Outstanding Musical
Mark Lefeber, BDHS musical director, said this was the first time he could tell his students they were nominated for Outstanding Musical.
“Just before I announced it, one of them said ‘Was that everything?’ The room exploded after that,” he said.
The Jerry Award winners are announced in May. The program culminates in a show with performances by the outstanding award recipients at the Overture Center on June 7.
“At the end of the day, I’m trying to manage my expectations (and help students manage theirs) for when the award winners are announced. It’s super cool to have so many nominees. But, making great theater is the coolest part. The students worked hard, and put on a great show. It’s just nice to have some outside perspectives that it was outstanding, as well,” he said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.