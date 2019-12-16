Beaver Dam annexes new land for Kwik Trip development

Beaver Dam added 12.6 acres on Madison Street and County Road G for a future Kwik Trip development with Common Council approval Monday.

The properties were previously part of the unincorporated town of Beaver Dam. Annexing land allows the city to offer its services for properties more readily.

Kwik Trip currently has a location at 9153 County Road G and plans to build a bigger store across the street where the former John’s Bar used to be. Troy Mleziva, real estate development manager for Kwik Trip, said Monday the company plans a multi-million dollar investment to add new offerings for decades to come.

The annexation will create a new 16th ward in the city. Mayor Becky Glewen said there are two voters in the new ward, and they will likely be be represented by a council member in another ward. Mayville, for example, has a council member who represents Ward 4, 7 and 8. Ward lines will be redrawn after the 2020 Census.

The 15th Ward was created earlier this year with an annexation off of Highways 151 and 33, where a property owner hopes to put in a billboard. There are no voters there.

