Beaver Dam annexes new land for Kwik Trip development

Beaver Dam added 12.6 acres on Madison Street and County Road G for a future Kwik Trip development with Common Council approval Monday.
The properties were previously part of the unincorporated town of Beaver Dam. Annexing land allows the city to offer its services for properties more readily.
Kwik Trip currently has a location at 9153 County Road G and plans to build a bigger store across the street where the former John’s Bar used to be. Troy Mleziva, real estate development manager for Kwik Trip, said Monday the company plans a multi-million dollar investment to add new offerings for decades to come.
The annexation will create a new 16th ward in the city. Mayor Becky Glewen said there are two voters in the new ward, and they will likely be be represented by a council member in another ward. Mayville, for example, has a council member who represents Ward 4, 7 and 8. Ward lines will be redrawn after the 2020 Census.
The 15th Ward was created earlier this year with an annexation off of Highways 151 and 33, where a property owner hopes to put in a billboard. There are no voters there.
Council member Ken Anderson voted against the annexation because the council had both a first and second reading for it in one night, leaving less time for input and consideration. Typically, the council will hold a first reading at one meeting, followed by a second reading and public hearing at another meeting two weeks later.
Officials said the annexation did not have to go through committee first.
There ended up being a time crunch. City Attorney Maryann Schacht said it was important to get the annexation done now so the properties would be counted on the city’s tax rolls for 2020 instead of the town’s.
Glewen has said that the new Kwik Trip development will help turn Madison Street entrance into a new gateway for the city.
The council has already approved a development agreement for Kwik Trip, under which the company will cover the costs of installing new sewer and water lines, estimated at roughly $333,000. Then, the city will charge any property owners hooking up to the new system in the future to make up for half the cost.
The council also approved $54,000 for design services to MSA for the water and sewer extension project on Madison Street, with the money coming from utility and capital improvement funds.
