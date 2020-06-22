Beaver Dam apartment fire displaces one family on Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A kitchen fire displaced one family in the Courtyard apartment complex in Beaver Dam Sunday.

According to the Beaver Dam Fire Department, responders were dispatched to the apartment building at 812 S. Lincoln Ave. with a report of a fire inside apartment 103. Smoke was coming out of the apartment upon arrival and the fire was knocked down within ten minutes.

There was fire and smoke damage to the apartment. There was smoke damage to the hallway and surrounding apartments.

There were no injuries and the family in apartment 103 was displaced. The other tenants were not displaced. The fire is believed to have been caused by inattentive cooking.

The Beaver Dam Fire Departmen twas assisted by the Fox Lake Fire Department, the Horicon Fire Department, the Juneau Fire Department, the Hustisford Fire Department, Watertown Fire and EMS, the Dodge County Emergency Response Team and Beaver Dam police. Alliant Energy assisted with utilities.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

