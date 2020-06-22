You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Beaver Dam apartment fire displaces one family on Sunday
0 comments
alert top story

Beaver Dam apartment fire displaces one family on Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
Beaver Dam Fire Dept file photo

Beaver Dam Fire Department

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVE PHOTO

A kitchen fire displaced one family in the Courtyard apartment complex in Beaver Dam Sunday.

According to the Beaver Dam Fire Department, responders were dispatched to the apartment building at 812 S. Lincoln Ave. with a report of a fire inside apartment 103. Smoke was coming out of the apartment upon arrival and the fire was knocked down within ten minutes.

There was fire and smoke damage to the apartment. There was smoke damage to the hallway and surrounding apartments.

There were no injuries and the family in apartment 103 was displaced. The other tenants were not displaced. The fire is believed to have been caused by inattentive cooking.

The Beaver Dam Fire Departmen twas assisted by the Fox Lake Fire Department, the Horicon Fire Department, the Juneau Fire Department, the Hustisford Fire Department, Watertown Fire and EMS, the Dodge County Emergency Response Team and Beaver Dam police. Alliant Energy assisted with utilities.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Carney, Elizabeth Anne
Obituaries

Carney, Elizabeth Anne

MIDDLETON – Elizabeth Anne Carney, age 37, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Tommy Thompson Appointed Interim UW President

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News