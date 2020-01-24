Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce honors locals, announces possible Mayville merger

The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner Wednesday, honoring local individuals and organizations and sharing a few updates.

John Zanghi of Horicon Bank, the 2019 chair of the chamber board, passed the responsibility to Nicki Johnson of MEC. Johnson had a few new announcements at the dinner.

She said the chamber will announce its hiring decision for the organizations next president in the coming weeks. In December, Phil Fritsche left the Beaver Dam position for the Chamber of Commerce in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

“It’s our mission to hire someone who will be a person that will challenge status quo, a person that will be a driver of new ideas, and beyond that, our executive director will be expected to build bridges with our members, help us grow and, above all, deliver exceptional value to you, our members,” Johnson said.

She said there will be an emphasis on forming relationships with chamber members after the new president is announced.

Johnson also said the chamber board is in conversation and considering a merger between the Beaver Dam and Mayville chambers.