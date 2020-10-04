 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce promotes citywide scarecrow contest
The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce is staging a scarecrow contest in the city in advance of Halloween.

The Scarecrows on Parade event will run from Oct. 17 to Oct. 31. Businesses and residents will be displaying original scarecrows during that time. For the contest, participants will submit their scarecrows to the chamber by Oct. 14. Photos of the scarecrows will be posted in galleries on the Chamber Facebook page in organization and citizen categories. Citizen scarecrows with the most Facebook likes will win gift certificates valid at area businesses.

Executive Director Tracy Propst said she heard about the concept in another community from a friend and suggested having one in Beaver Dam. She said there will be at least 25 scarecrows downtown, and she hopes people in the community get involved. The parade is citywide.

If there is a tie in Facebook likes for the contest, the Chamber will toss a coin or pull names to break it.

For those who would like to sponsor a contest-eligible scarecrow instead of creating one from scratch, they are available in limited qualities by calling 920-887-8879.

"It’s a crazy time, and people are busy," Propst said. "For those who want to participate without the stress of it, they can sponsor."

Scarecrow photos should be sent to info@beaverdamchamber.com by Oct. 14 with a photo of the scarecrow, the address where people can view the scarecrow, category (citizen or organization), phone number and contact name.

