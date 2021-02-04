Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce throwing sweepstakes for local restaurant support

Eating at a local restaurant could mean a gift card for a later meal out.
The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Taste of Beaver Dam contest through March 28. People can win gift cards after demonstrating proof of purchase at one of many participating Beaver Dam restaurants. The full rules are available on the Chamber website.
“It’s important to stay mindful of our local businesses,” said Chamber Executive Director Tracy Propst.
Participants can enter by emailing a photo of a receipt to beaverdamchamber@gmail.com along with name and phone number, posting a photo the participant consuming the purchase and restaurant to Facebook or Instagram with #BDeats; or providing a receipt with name, phone number and email address to the Chamber, 127 S. Spring St., by mail or drop off. Entries are also allowed for free via mail, under the method lined out in the contest rules.
One receipt counts as one entry, but multiple social media posts of multiple entrees would count as multiple entries, according to the rules.
Drawings will occur Feb. 11, Feb. 18, Feb. 25, March 4, March 18, March 25 and April 1 via Facebook Live. Entries must be made week by week and will not be carried over. Multiple entries are allowed per period.
Prizes will change each week, starting with a $100 gift card to Sunview in the first week. A total of $700 in gift cards to different restaurants in varying amounts will be given out over the course of the contest.
The full list of participating restaurants is:
- Bayside Supper Club
- Benvenuto’s
- Cousins Subs
- Culver’s
- Dam Chicken
- Higher Grounds
- Lupita’s Restaurant
- McDonald’s Spring Street
- Old Hickory
- Ooga Brewing Company
- Palenque Mexican Restaurant
- Park Avenue Sports Cafe
- Riverfront Wine Bar
- Sake House
- Sunview Restaurant
- Taco Bell
- Tower Lanes
- Wendy’s
