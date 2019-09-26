The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation has been established as an affiliate fund of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation.
The Beaver Dam foundation will serve the city of Beaver Dam and its surrounding areas by supporting programs and projects that improve the quality of life and build a stronger community.
The idea of a Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation was started by local residents and business people.
Tom Heffron, a 1969 graduate of Beaver Dam High School, is one of the founding board members and an early champion of the idea.
The “Beaver Dam area has always been a very generous community for many building projects, nonprofit agencies and services but has never had a community-wide foundation similar to many smaller and larger cities in our area and the state,” Heffron said. “The foundation, with the guidance and technical support of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, will provide the opportunity for a needed and coordinated long-term funding source for the many worthy Dodge County nonprofit agencies and services.”
Fond du Lac Area Foundation Executive Director Joe Braun said, “A community foundation is one marker of a healthy community. It shows that people are willing to invest in their community’s strengths and support its needs. I’m so grateful to be working with a passionate generous community like Beaver Dam.”
The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation is now able to accept tax-deductible charitable donations. Heffron and his wife, Judy, encourage others who grew up in the community to consider donating.
“It’s really simple for me as an alumnus: It’s payback time,” said Tom Heffron, who serves as the president of the foundation’s advisory board. “I was very fortunate to have grown up in Beaver Dam. It has survived very well over the years compared to other small towns in the area. By writing a check, you are saying ‘Keep up the good work!’”
The Fond du Lac Area Foundation will handle the administrative details for the funds that come into the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation.
“Our job is to do oversee the legal and administrative aspects so our affiliate funds can focus on raising money to award as grants to benefit their own community,” Braun said. “The Fond du Lac Area Foundation is ultimately responsible for ensuring that the funds are managed and dispersed in accordance with all laws and policies.”
Affiliates benefit from the administrative support, guidance and philanthropic expertise provided by the Fond du Lac Area Foundation and its staff, as well as the dedication and vision of local leaders within the communities being served.
“With the availability of five different types of funds (Undesignated, Designated, Field of Interest, Donor Advised, and Legacy Funds),” Heffron said, “individuals, groups/service clubs, agencies, organizations and existing area foundations have an opportunity to establish and direct funds to their desired charities now and into the future.”
“I am excited about the future of Beaver Dam and this foundation will only help strengthen our community in so many positive ways,” said Patrick Lutz, the vice president of the Beaver Dam foundation’s advisory board.
The Beaver Dam foundation’s advisory board also includes Steve Westra as secretary, Mayor Becky Glewen, City Attorney Maryann Schacht, Beaver Dam schools Superintendent Mark DiStefano, Mary Vogl-Rauscher, Cassandra Schmidt, Marti Jindra, Brian Jindra, Marge Jorgense, Barb Link, American Bank President John Oathoat, Jeff Rehberg, Diane Lutz and Bobbi Marck.
These local leaders are charged with educating their neighbors about creating a “charitable savings account” to benefit their own community and making decisions about grant distributions.
A community foundation’s grant-making program is supported both by donations designated for immediate distribution and income from the foundation’s endowed funds. An endowed fund or endowment is a permanent source of funds that is invested for long-term growth. Each year, some of the funds (typically around 4%) are disbursed to fulfill the fund’s purpose. As the invested balance grows, so does the amount of the annual grant so that more money is available for distribution over time. Endowed funds allow your family name to live on for perpetuity.
“The five-year goal of the Beaver Dam Area Community Fund is to have 25 funds with a total of $3 million in assets,” Heffron said. “Advisory board members are available for presentations to individuals, groups and organizations in 2019-2020.”
The Fond du Lac Area Foundation was established in 1975 and has experienced excellent support from donors growing from one charitable fund to more than 360 funds. This growth now allows the foundation to annually provide over $1,500,000 in grants back to its nonprofit community.
“Grants not only support the needs but also invest in the strengths of our area as we strive to make Fond du Lac a thriving place … now and for future generations,” Braun said. “The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation will be able to these same amazing things.”
For more information, send a letter to P.O. Box 721, Beaver Dam, WI 53916, or call Heffron at 920-763-2618.
