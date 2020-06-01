You are the owner of this article.
Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre cancels summer musicals
The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre's planned summer productions have been canceled. "Brigadoon" and "The Little Mermaid" were to be the theatre's two summer musicals.

The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre has canceled its two summer musicals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced Friday.

In a statement, managing director David Saniter and president Mike Derr said BDACT’s management and board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel “Brigadoon” and “The Little Mermaid.”

“We recently consulted with a doctor who works for public health within the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and also consulted with local physicians and reviewed CDC and state COVID-19 guidelines,” they said in the statement. “While many restrictions are being lifted around the area, experiences indicate that group rehearsals and performances for singers, dancers and musicians have a higher rate of coronavirus transmission than other activities. The health and safety of the cast, crew and audience members remain our top priority.”

The theater notes that there could be another major emergence of COVID-19 could leave gatherings and businesses shut down again, adding that it was right to make the decision now before putting more work and resources into the productions.

“We sincerely thank show directors Mark Lefeber and Ryan Klug and their production teams for the work and many hours they already contributed,” the statement said. “We also thank the many people who auditioned for the productions. Everyone is disappointed not to have them entertaining our area communities this summer.”

“Brigadoon” was a high school production and a new musical will be chosen next summer out of fairness to the cast members who are aging out. “The Little Mermaid” is planned for summer 2021.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

