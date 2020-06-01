Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre cancels summer musicals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre has canceled its two summer musicals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced Friday.

In a statement, managing director David Saniter and president Mike Derr said BDACT’s management and board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel “Brigadoon” and “The Little Mermaid.”

“We recently consulted with a doctor who works for public health within the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and also consulted with local physicians and reviewed CDC and state COVID-19 guidelines,” they said in the statement. “While many restrictions are being lifted around the area, experiences indicate that group rehearsals and performances for singers, dancers and musicians have a higher rate of coronavirus transmission than other activities. The health and safety of the cast, crew and audience members remain our top priority.”

The theater notes that there could be another major emergence of COVID-19 could leave gatherings and businesses shut down again, adding that it was right to make the decision now before putting more work and resources into the productions.