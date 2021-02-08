Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre prepares to reopen

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Managing Director David Saniter, BDACT is actively working in collaboration with health authorities on a safety plan in order to welcome back audiences safely. That may mean the venue space may be limited to 25-30% capacity. The first show on the docket is a comedy night featuring three comedians, tentatively scheduled for May 1.

Saniter said initially bringing in outside bands and performers is the route BDACT prefers to take in order to keep its staff, volunteers, casts and crews as safe as possible. It remains difficult to rehearse productions over the course of eight weeks while remaining socially distant. He’s “keeping fingers crossed” that the summer Tell-A-Tale Theatre productions for young thespians will go on.

BDACT doesn’t expect to have full, large productions on stage until fall at the earliest. Saniter explained that in order for those types of shows to generate a profit, the theatre needs to be operating at full capacity.

Fine Art Center Shows that were postponed in 2020 will be rescheduled. They include: Dueling Pianos, Death of a Salesman, John McGivern Summer Stories, The Little Mermaid and The Wild Women of Winedale.