Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre prepares to reopen

The curtain will rise again at Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s Fine Art Center, but it is unclear when that will happen.
The nonprofit organization held its annual meeting virtually Saturday night with approximately 45 people in attendance.
BDACT President Mike Derr described 2020 as a year of “weirdness,” with the theatre losing almost the entire show revenue for which it had budgeted. The Fine Arts Center has been closed to the public for the past 11 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Nonetheless, our dedicated staff, our board of directors and our finance committee members have all taken many successful and creative steps to help offset our lost revenue, reduce our debt, cut operating expenses and keep us moving forward with building repairs, restorations and maintenance,” said Derr. “We all worked hard to keep BDACT in a financially solid position so that we can hit the ground running again when we open up and provide live in-person performances.”
Derr presented a slide show depicting the theatre group’s financial highlights. Transactions during 2020 included: sale of the former theatre property on North Spring Street; acquisition of a $150,000 Small Business Administration loan with low interest and no payments for a year; receipt of various grant awards and contributions; paying off a $36,000 bridge loan; reduction of mortgage balance by $183,000; refinanced mortgage that decreased the interest rate from 5.25% to 4%. More information can be found at bdact.org.
According to Managing Director David Saniter, BDACT is actively working in collaboration with health authorities on a safety plan in order to welcome back audiences safely. That may mean the venue space may be limited to 25-30% capacity. The first show on the docket is a comedy night featuring three comedians, tentatively scheduled for May 1.
Saniter said initially bringing in outside bands and performers is the route BDACT prefers to take in order to keep its staff, volunteers, casts and crews as safe as possible. It remains difficult to rehearse productions over the course of eight weeks while remaining socially distant. He’s “keeping fingers crossed” that the summer Tell-A-Tale Theatre productions for young thespians will go on.
BDACT doesn’t expect to have full, large productions on stage until fall at the earliest. Saniter explained that in order for those types of shows to generate a profit, the theatre needs to be operating at full capacity.
Fine Art Center Shows that were postponed in 2020 will be rescheduled. They include: Dueling Pianos, Death of a Salesman, John McGivern Summer Stories, The Little Mermaid and The Wild Women of Winedale.
Although the physical stage was dark for most of last year, BDACT members remained active in the downtime. Saniter said a large group of volunteers renovated much of the Fine Arts Center’s third floor to provide prop and costume storage and mirrors have been added to a dance rehearsal room. Members also produced a variety of online content which is available to the public on the BDACT YouTube channel.
Outgoing BDACT board members Michael Belongie, Jill Kaufmann and Amy Throndsen were thanked for their service at the meeting. Kevin Carnine, Chris Connaughty and Dan Landsness were then unanimously approved and welcomed as new board members.
