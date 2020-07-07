Beaver Dam Arts & Craft Fair will be held this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A long-standing summer tradition in Beaver Dam will go on this weekend with some safety precautions in place to promote social distancing.

The 49th Day in the Park Arts & Craft Fair will be held on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Swan City Park.

Cathy Cigelske, a member of Women’s Affiliate of the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce, said there will be precautions in place, but masks will not be required for attendance.

“This year the booths will be spaced apart as directed by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation guidelines,” Cigelske said. “One booth space between each booth. We will have some hand sanitizer at the registration booth and we asked vendors to have some at their booth.”

The number of booths has been reduced to 130, Cigelske said.

The first craft fair began in 1971, and Cigelske said. Many summer activities have been canceled with the COVID-19 Pandemic including the Dodge County Fair and Lake Days, which traditionally was held the same weekend as the craft fair.

There will not be snack booths this year, but there will be a food booth run by the Beaver Dam Soccer Club, Cigelske said.