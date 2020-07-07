Beaver Dam Arts & Craft Fair will be held this weekend

A long-standing summer tradition in Beaver Dam will go on this weekend with some safety precautions in place to promote social distancing.
The 49th Day in the Park Arts & Craft Fair will be held on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Swan City Park.
Cathy Cigelske, a member of Women’s Affiliate of the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce, said there will be precautions in place, but masks will not be required for attendance.
“This year the booths will be spaced apart as directed by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation guidelines,” Cigelske said. “One booth space between each booth. We will have some hand sanitizer at the registration booth and we asked vendors to have some at their booth.”
The number of booths has been reduced to 130, Cigelske said.
The first craft fair began in 1971, and Cigelske said. Many summer activities have been canceled with the COVID-19 Pandemic including the Dodge County Fair and Lake Days, which traditionally was held the same weekend as the craft fair.
There will not be snack booths this year, but there will be a food booth run by the Beaver Dam Soccer Club, Cigelske said.
“The craft fair supports the Beaver Dam community,” Cigelske said. “The women's affiliate has given more than $400,000 back to the community. We give money to seniors going on to college. We have helped the YMCA, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. The theater group, 4H groups, (Beaverland) Must-Skis, Church Health Services, PAVE and so many more. By supporting the craft fair you are supporting the community.”
And when the annual event wraps up, planning for next year will begin, Cigelske said.
“We hope to plan something really special as it will be our 50th,” Cigelske said.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.