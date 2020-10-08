 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam assisted living facility reports large number of COVID-19 cases
Beaver Dam assisted living facility reports large number of COVID-19 cases

Beaver Dam Memory Care

Beaver Dam Memory Care has reported a large number of Covid-19 cases among residents and staff.

 CHRIS HIGGINS Daily Citizen

The company running the Beaver Dam Memory Care assisted living facility has reported several COVID-19 cases among residents and staff recently.

BAKA Enterprises, the property management company in Appleton that operates Beaver Dam Memory Care and Beaver Dam Assisted Living, has posted updates about COVID-19 at its facility on Wednesday most weeks.

On Sept. 23 and Sept. 30, the company reported Beaver Dam Memory Care had 24 active COVID-19 cases among residents, nine active cases among staff and one pending test result. The company updated the statistics Thursday and said there was one active resident case and one active employee case. The facility remains closed to visitation.

Director Noelle Smith and CEO Katherine Tegen did not return messages seeking comment.

The company reported two pending test results at nearby Beaver Dam Assisted Living, which was also closed to visitation.

Dodge County Public Health reported there were 2,268 positive tests in the county Oct. 7, of which 1,871 were outside the prison system and 397 were within the prison system. There were 547 active community cases, 1,307 recovered community cases and 19 deaths. The running positive test total was 8.47%.

As of the county weekly report ending Oct. 4, there have been 45 total cases associated with a long-term care facility and nine deaths. The weekly positive test average was 22.66%.

Dodge County weighs COVID ordinance: Approval not likely before December

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

