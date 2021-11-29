Beaver Dam awarded DNR grant

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said an environmental study is needed now because so much time has passed since the last one was completed by the DNR.

“It is supposed to be a relatively small area that is contaminated and needs to be dealt with,” she said. “Another grant has been submitted for help with the cleanup.”

The city acquired the former Reilly Auto property and an adjacent property, which once was the site of the historic Milwaukee House, from Dodge County in 2017 and 2018. The block is being targeted for a mixed-use development to include condominiums, apartments and commercial space, with underground and surface parking.

The parcel is part of a tax increment finance district, which means the city is able to offer incentives to developers, which would help attract projects, and would use increased tax revenue from new development to pay off the debt.

“We don’t have anything put together on it yet (with a potential developer) and there are no agreements in place, but we’re taking the steps to see if we can make a project happen there,” said Glewen.