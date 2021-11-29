Beaver Dam awarded DNR grant

The city of Beaver Dam has been awarded a grant to support contamination assessment at a downtown property eyed for future development.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday the city will receive a Brownfields Grant, which provides contractor services worth up to $35,000 for the environmental assessment. Brownfields are abandoned, idle and underused commercial or industrial properties where reuse is stalled by potential contamination.
“Conducting an environmental assessment of this commercial site brings the city one step closer to realizing a revitalization of this downtown site,” said Jodie Peotter of the DNR Brownfields program. “The DNR applauds the city’s decision to acquire this property.”
From the 1950s to 2004, the 1.6-acre site was the location of the Reilly Auto dealership at 109 Ryan Cantafio’s Way. The dealership included a repair facility, with hydraulic lifts and petroleum tanks. An asphalt parking lot covers historical soil contamination; contamination is also suspected under the building due to the nature of the businesses that once operated there.
An environmental study was conducted for WDS Construction, which was interested in constructing its corporate headquarters on the site in 2013. WDS instead chose to build in Beaver Dam’s 151 Business Park on the north side.
Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said an environmental study is needed now because so much time has passed since the last one was completed by the DNR.
“It is supposed to be a relatively small area that is contaminated and needs to be dealt with,” she said. “Another grant has been submitted for help with the cleanup.”
The city acquired the former Reilly Auto property and an adjacent property, which once was the site of the historic Milwaukee House, from Dodge County in 2017 and 2018. The block is being targeted for a mixed-use development to include condominiums, apartments and commercial space, with underground and surface parking.
The parcel is part of a tax increment finance district, which means the city is able to offer incentives to developers, which would help attract projects, and would use increased tax revenue from new development to pay off the debt.
“We don’t have anything put together on it yet (with a potential developer) and there are no agreements in place, but we’re taking the steps to see if we can make a project happen there,” said Glewen.
Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a farmers’ market from May-October of this year in the site’s parking lot. Executive Director Tracy Propst said she is looking for another downtown location for next year’s market.