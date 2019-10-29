Beaver Dam City Council is running up against state revenue limits as it prepares the city's budget for 2020.
The Common Council's committee of the whole met Monday for the first public presentation of the city's proposed 2020 budget. The original proposal calls for $17.05 million to spend on general city purposes, up from $16.46 million in 2019. Revenue would come from $10.99 million in local tax levy and $6.06 million in other revenues.
However, the proposal ended up running against limits on spending imposed by the state: the "expenditure restraint program" by $69,000 and the levy limit by $386,000. Mayor Becky Glewen said council members would receive a new budget document by the end of the day Wednesday.
The council already approved millions in borrowing for major projects in 2020, especially for roads, and other spending for parks, building maintenance and more. Now, the council is working on its operating budget, addressing day-to-day things like salaries and supplies.
Glewen said some already-proposed budget trims included taking out $20,500 for an LED message sign for public works and $65,000 for a new staff vehicle for the fire department.
The council is expected to vote on a budget Nov. 18. The budget has to be published 15 days before it is adopted. Officials were unsure on Monday what changes could be made to the budget after it is published. Glewen said pushing back the timeline would affect what county officials need to do to get out tax bills.
John Somers, who used to be the finance director for the city, has been working as an independent contractor to help with the 2020 budget. He said for capital outlay requests, which are when department heads ask for a certain amount of money for a certain item like a new truck, it was possible to fund them with a short-term state trust fund loan that would be paid back next year. In that case, it wouldn't count toward the levy limit. There was about $416,000 in such requests, which already have been trimmed.
Other outlay requests include a software and hardware update for the police department and new turnout gear for the fire department.
"The items that we're talking about, they're not real long-term things," Somers said. "At the end of the day, it's treating it as pay-as-you-go instead of putting them out in a longer-term debt instrument. I don't think it's a bad practice and a number of communities do it for this reason."
