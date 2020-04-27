You are the owner of this article.
Beaver Dam 'birthday squad' canceled
Beaver Dam 'birthday squad' canceled

Birthday squad

The Beaver Dam "birthday squad" program has been revived. First responders roll down the block in their trucks and squad cars to give a birthday surprise to a child celebrating while stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

 Aaron Holbrook

The Beaver Dam "birthday squad" is no more, again.

The Beaver Dam Police Department and Fire Department had joined forces earlier this month to stage birthday parades for children, complete with sirens blasting as squad cars and firetrucks rolled past their houses. The program was briefly canceled, then revived, after a surge of interest by families with children who are stuck at home and not allowed to have parties.

However, the Beaver Dam Police Department announced in a Facebook post Saturday that all birthday visits would be discontinued. The announcement said first responders visited a residence where people were not complying with the state's health orders.

"We really enjoyed the ones we did but we simply can not be a part of gatherings that appear to be in violation," the post said. "We have to hold ourselves to the same standards that we expect from others."

The announcement noted the department was sorry they had to make this decision, but that one person can ruin it for everyone.

Ellie

Christel Peterson's daughter Ellie had to cancel her birthday due to the stay-at-home orders, but she received a surprise visit from the birthday squad offered by Beaver Dam Fire and Police departments.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

