Beaver Dam 'birthday squad' canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Beaver Dam "birthday squad" is no more, again.

The Beaver Dam Police Department and Fire Department had joined forces earlier this month to stage birthday parades for children, complete with sirens blasting as squad cars and firetrucks rolled past their houses. The program was briefly canceled, then revived, after a surge of interest by families with children who are stuck at home and not allowed to have parties.

However, the Beaver Dam Police Department announced in a Facebook post Saturday that all birthday visits would be discontinued. The announcement said first responders visited a residence where people were not complying with the state's health orders.

"We really enjoyed the ones we did but we simply can not be a part of gatherings that appear to be in violation," the post said. "We have to hold ourselves to the same standards that we expect from others."

The announcement noted the department was sorry they had to make this decision, but that one person can ruin it for everyone.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.