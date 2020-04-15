You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Beaver Dam birthday squad program revived
0 comments
alert top story

Beaver Dam birthday squad program revived

The "birthday squad" is back.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Beaver Dam Police Department posted that it will bring back birthday parades for children celebrating while under stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic. First responders come down the block in their vehicles and sing as a birthday surprise.

Beaver Dam first responder birthday wishes a short-lived hit

The program had a brief run last week but quickly became overwhelmed after the police department was flooded with requests. The Facebook post also acknowledged some people have complained about the squad.

Birthday squad

The Beaver Dam "birthday squad" program has been revived. First responders roll down the block in their trucks and squad cars to give a birthday surprise to a child celebrating while stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Okay, okay, okay so we continued to receive very positive feedback about our birthday parades," the post said. "There are people that complain about us using our time to do this but we strongly believe that it is part of our duty in public service to connect with the people we serve in a positive way, especially in these interesting times."

Requests must be made through the Beaver Dam Police Department Facebook page. The child must be turning the ages between 6 and 16. The child must live within the city of Beaver Dam and have a birthday during the stay-at-home order, currently running through April 24, though there could be an extension.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News