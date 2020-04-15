Beaver Dam birthday squad program revived

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The "birthday squad" is back.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Beaver Dam Police Department posted that it will bring back birthday parades for children celebrating while under stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic. First responders come down the block in their vehicles and sing as a birthday surprise.

The program had a brief run last week but quickly became overwhelmed after the police department was flooded with requests. The Facebook post also acknowledged some people have complained about the squad.

"Okay, okay, okay so we continued to receive very positive feedback about our birthday parades," the post said. "There are people that complain about us using our time to do this but we strongly believe that it is part of our duty in public service to connect with the people we serve in a positive way, especially in these interesting times."

Requests must be made through the Beaver Dam Police Department Facebook page. The child must be turning the ages between 6 and 16. The child must live within the city of Beaver Dam and have a birthday during the stay-at-home order, currently running through April 24, though there could be an extension.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

