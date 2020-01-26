Beaver Dam boutique highlights hometown authors

Fueled by curiosity and enthusiasm, a Beaver Dam business is curating a collection of books penned by its hometown authors.
Lina Trivedi and her 10-year-old daughter Nikhita Steward-Trivedi run Mini Nikhi’s Boutique at 407 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam. Steward-Trivedi started a bow accessory business at the age of 3, and after selling bows for people and pets at trunk shows and online, the pair opened a storefront last month.
Trivedi said when wanting to fill open space in the store, she turned to the love of books she shares with her daughter.
“My background is in publishing, and I have a software business where I make software to help people write books,” Trivedi said. “I encouraged my daughter to use the software to demonstrate how easy it is. The first book she wrote she was in first grade, so I say, 'If a first grader can do it there’s no reason anyone can’t.'”
She started brainstorming reasons why people would come to a location instead purchasing something online.
“You need to look for unique ideas, the ones that will get people excited,” she said.
She came up with a concept with a local flair: offering books written or illustrated by Beaver Dam residents.
Trivedi said she devoted a significant amount of time researching authors online, and by using social media and word-of-mouth to gather data.
“If you go to Amazon and search Beaver Dam authors you’re not going to be able to pull up the information that I’ve collected," she said. "I’ve identified 708 books and the count keeps getting higher."
Nancy Zieman, founder of Nancy's Notions, has the most published titles among all Beaver Dam based authors with more than 200 on the list.
“Over 150 of the books are children’s books, there’s a lot of romance titles and political books," Trivedi said. "And then on top of that we have New York Times bestselling books, we have a Pulitzer Prize winner, there’s one book that was made into a mini-series that aired on the Discovery Channel. A lot of people have no idea that we have this type of rich history in this town when it comes to books."
The boutique has about 25 of the titles on its shelves now and is expecting a shipment of 50 more shortly.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m figuring out the order of which titles to bring in so it flows and gives a fair representation of the different genres," Trivedi said. "Even the books that are out of print I would like to get so that people can look at them. The books that aren’t available for sale I would still like to have here so people can hang out — sort of a cross between book store and museum feel."
Steward-Trivedi has been assigned the task of reading all the children’s books. The salesgirl is ready for her part.
“When people come here, I can help them find what book would be a good fit and then I'll show them a bow they might like, too,” she said.
She said she is the youngest identified Beaver Dam author, having written “Business Advice From a 6-Year-Old” a while back.
Trivedi has been making up bookmarks that tell about the author’s information and the time they lived in Beaver Dam. She also is featuring books and authors in a free newsletter available at mininikhis.com/page-list.php.
“My intent with the authors that are still alive is to connect with them and let them know I am working on this project," she said. "I would like to have a conversation with them and understand what motivated them to write the book and the story behind the book so we can share that with people who come in to look at the collection."
Trivedi said looking at the book industry as a whole, the vast majority are self-published works.
“They are important because they reflect the everyday life of people around us and their art and their craft," she said. "A book may be written by someone right done the street from you. Beaver Dam’s not that big. The excitement of people coming in and recognizing the names is a really cool way of introducing books to people."
Steward-Trivedi said their dream plan is to have a meet-and-greet book fest sometime this summer where authors could come together.
“Once you learn how to read there are so many books that you’ll find something that you love,” she said.
There are many layers to peel back to learn the story of a community and Trivedi said she wants the boutique’s book collection to spark energy in others.
“Just by talking to people who have been here for generations people can connect to elements of their history they may not have known existed," she said. "When they see how many neighbors have written books, my hope is it will inspire someone to write their own."
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.