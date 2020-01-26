Beaver Dam boutique highlights hometown authors

“If you go to Amazon and search Beaver Dam authors you’re not going to be able to pull up the information that I’ve collected," she said. "I’ve identified 708 books and the count keeps getting higher."

Nancy Zieman, founder of Nancy's Notions, has the most published titles among all Beaver Dam based authors with more than 200 on the list.

“Over 150 of the books are children’s books, there’s a lot of romance titles and political books," Trivedi said. "And then on top of that we have New York Times bestselling books, we have a Pulitzer Prize winner, there’s one book that was made into a mini-series that aired on the Discovery Channel. A lot of people have no idea that we have this type of rich history in this town when it comes to books."

The boutique has about 25 of the titles on its shelves now and is expecting a shipment of 50 more shortly.

“I’m figuring out the order of which titles to bring in so it flows and gives a fair representation of the different genres," Trivedi said. "Even the books that are out of print I would like to get so that people can look at them. The books that aren’t available for sale I would still like to have here so people can hang out — sort of a cross between book store and museum feel."