Beaver Dam Boy Scout establishes Veterans Honor Walk

It will cost $300 to sponsor a banner, which are being printed locally. Checks can be made out to ALA #146-Banner Fund.

All sponsors will be recognized on the banner itself, as well as in a banner booklet that serves as both a walking guide and a keepsake.

Auxiliary President Lois Levenhagen said the organization will receive some of the profit from project to be used for veterans’ programs.

“When Luke contacted me about the project and said he wanted to honor veterans for more than one or two days a year, I was in,” she said. “We need to celebrate the bravery and sacrifice of all United States veterans. If it wasn’t for our veterans we wouldn’t have the freedom that we all enjoy every day of our lives.”

Beaver Dam Exchange Club President Kay Appenfeldt said the banners will add a professional look to the downtown area for years to come.

“For a young man of Luke Diljak's age, it is extremely awesome to see his dedication to the Veterans Honor Walk program. Not only is he dedicating this project to his community, but he is also providing a way to honor those who are serving or are veterans of military service,” she said.