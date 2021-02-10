Beaver Dam BSA troop members among first female Eagle Scouts

Four local young women have reached a major achievement with a special distinction.
This month, Nicole Kannass, Ella Kikkert, Liz Fogarty and Katherine Fogarty of Scouts BSA Troop 6838 in Beaver Dam are officially Eagle Scouts, four of about 300 who are a part of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts in the country. The flagship scouts organization started allowing girls to participate just two years ago, and attaining the highest rank of Eagle is a dream come true for many. The final “8” in the troop number represents infinite possibilities now that the program has opened up.
“Honestly, for me, it’s still really surreal because I never expected I’d be able to enjoy this opportunity and get there,” Nicole said. “It feels really amazing to be one of the first, and I hope I can pave the way for future girls. I’m just so grateful more girls get the opportunity to do what I did.”
Only about 4 percent of scouts throughout history have obtained the exclusive Eagle ranking. Scouts must received 21 merit badges, demonstrate leadership qualities, complete a community service project and pass a review process. The community service project involves raising funds, working with local businesses and leading a group to help complete it.
Nicole worked to create and donate face masks to the Clearview care center in Juneau; Liz designed and manufactured picture frames for residents at the Hillside Manor nursing facility; Ella put together educational play equipment for children at the Kids Care childcare center; and Katherine made a portable “gaga ball” pit for St. Katharine Drexel school. Of course, the troop had to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These young ladies are very modest,” said Pete Fogarty, parent of Liz and Katherine and troop committee chair. “They did this all during COVID, where they couldn’t get together or they couldn’t see each other, so they had to be able to give direction and guidance without beng able to see most of these people face to face.”
All the girls in the Beaver Dam troop have been adjacent to Scouts BSA their entire lives, whether they participated in other scouting programs or grew up with fathers and brothers who did. Ella’s father Tony, now the scout master of 6838, is himself an Eagle Scout.
“I’ve been around the scouting community for 32 years now,” Tony said. “To be a scout master and to have my daughter become one of the first Eagle Scouts in this inaugural class — I don’t have the words to describe what it feels like.”
Becky Kikkert, Ella’s mother and “jack of all trades” for the troop, said it was also a dream come true for her father to see their only child have the same achievement he did.
Liz remembered an old sign in the house as a piece of memorabilia from her dad’s scouting days and said she was ecstatic to be able to have the experience herself while connecting with her sisters, including Katherine, and reach the Eagle rank for the first time in the family.
“It was one of the biggest things I’ve done in my life,” Liz said.
The young women plan to remain involved with the troop and in scouting into the future, including taking on roles with the Beaver Dam troop, pursuing leadership training offered to adults if they are now 18, working as staff members at scouting camps and even keeping an eye on the next World Scout Jamboree in Seoul, scheduled for 2023.
Before the Boy Scouts went all in to allow girls in 2019, the organization did have some programs available to them.
“It’s just so awesome to see her be able to earn Eagle and achieve the same thing her brother did that she wanted, a goal she always wished she was able to get,” Cheryl Kannass said of Nicole. “It was hard to keep her on the ground. She was definitely on cloud nine when she saw that she could join her brother.
“I’m so proud of all these ladies and what they’ve accomplished.”
Troop 6838 is associated with Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam and the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce. The troop’s focus going forward will be to recruit more young women into the organization now that they are meeting in person again.
