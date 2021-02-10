Beaver Dam BSA troop members among first female Eagle Scouts

“These young ladies are very modest,” said Pete Fogarty, parent of Liz and Katherine and troop committee chair. “They did this all during COVID, where they couldn’t get together or they couldn’t see each other, so they had to be able to give direction and guidance without beng able to see most of these people face to face.”

All the girls in the Beaver Dam troop have been adjacent to Scouts BSA their entire lives, whether they participated in other scouting programs or grew up with fathers and brothers who did. Ella’s father Tony, now the scout master of 6838, is himself an Eagle Scout.

“I’ve been around the scouting community for 32 years now,” Tony said. “To be a scout master and to have my daughter become one of the first Eagle Scouts in this inaugural class — I don’t have the words to describe what it feels like.”

Becky Kikkert, Ella’s mother and “jack of all trades” for the troop, said it was also a dream come true for her father to see their only child have the same achievement he did.

Liz remembered an old sign in the house as a piece of memorabilia from her dad’s scouting days and said she was ecstatic to be able to have the experience herself while connecting with her sisters, including Katherine, and reach the Eagle rank for the first time in the family.