Beaver Dam business collecting art supplies for Afghanistan refugees coming to Wisconsin
alert top story

Beaver Dam business collecting art supplies for Afghanistan refugees coming to Wisconsin

Tami Joe DeLisle

Tami Joe DeLisle, the executive director of UnMasked Expressive Therapies, 207 N. Spring St., sits with a box in her business on Friday. She started collecting art supplies this week after hearing from friends and family in the military about the needs of those coming to Wisconsin. Donations can be dropped off at the business from noon until 7 p.m. on Monday to Thursdays.

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

A therapeutic art business in downtown Beaver Dam wants to help Afghanistan refugees coming to Wisconsin by collecting art supplies to help those entering our country and the military members around them to process the chaos they have underwent.

Tami Joe DeLisle, the executive director of UnMasked Expressive Therapies, 207 N. Spring St., started collecting the supplies this week after hearing from friends and family in the military about the needs of those coming to Wisconsin.

DeLisle, an art therapist who works with people undergoing trauma, said she wanted to do something to help when she found out refugees were coming to Wisconsin.

“I can’t help them as a therapist, but I know that art therapy is one of the best ways to process trauma,” DeLisle said.

Simple things like just scribbling is a helpful practice to reorganize thoughts, DeLisle said.

“It as much for keeping their minds off things as well as giving mental breaks in a creative and expressive way,” DeLisle said.

The idea is to have the art supplies in locations where refugees of all ages and the military members around them have easy access to use them.

“There could be a table with colors and a coloring book,” DeLisle said. “All of their physical needs are being taken care of such as clothes and blankets.”

DeLisle said the simpler the art supplies are the better and suggested colors, colored pencils, markers, adult and children coloring books and even blank paper. It is preferred that the coloring books have limited words since many of those coming to Wisconsin will not speak English.

“Blank journals would be fantastic,” DeLisle said.

Two boxes of supplies have already went out to those who need them, DeLisle said.

Items can be dropped off at UnMasked Expressive Therapies, 207 N. Spring St., from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursdays. Those wanting more information or by email at Tamijoe.delisle@gmail.com.

