Beaver Dam business collecting art supplies for Afghanistan refugees coming to Wisconsin

A therapeutic art business in downtown Beaver Dam wants to help Afghanistan refugees coming to Wisconsin by collecting art supplies to help those entering our country and the military members around them to process the chaos they have underwent.

Tami Joe DeLisle, the executive director of UnMasked Expressive Therapies, 207 N. Spring St., started collecting the supplies this week after hearing from friends and family in the military about the needs of those coming to Wisconsin.

DeLisle, an art therapist who works with people undergoing trauma, said she wanted to do something to help when she found out refugees were coming to Wisconsin.

“I can’t help them as a therapist, but I know that art therapy is one of the best ways to process trauma,” DeLisle said.

Simple things like just scribbling is a helpful practice to reorganize thoughts, DeLisle said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It as much for keeping their minds off things as well as giving mental breaks in a creative and expressive way,” DeLisle said.

The idea is to have the art supplies in locations where refugees of all ages and the military members around them have easy access to use them.