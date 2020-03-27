Beaver Dam business community faces pressure as closures persist

"One way or another we’re going to get through this," Schmidt said.

He said he is communicating with the two retail tenants to evaluate their ability to pay rent and working to reduce payments, such as by turning down the utilities and suspending late payments for the next few months.

Schmidt said it's important to reach out and still find ways to support local businesses who might be able to provide services and goods in some way, even without a storefront.

Melissa Bartsch, owner of Bullfrogs and Butterflies, said knows everyone is worried and she is trying to keep a positive attitude while trying to figure out what to do for the business, where she said it's just her on staff.

She is building up a presence on Facebook and considering options like free delivery of clothing and shopping by appointment. She said she can provide a good deal to people who need clothing for their families as few stores remain open.

"I'm excited to go back to work," Bartsch said. "It's just going to take time."

