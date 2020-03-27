Beaver Dam business community faces pressure as closures persist

COVID-19 has closed many restaurants and even forced some out of business entirely, but in Beaver Dam a new restaurant is about to open.
Dam Chicken, over a year in the making, was on the verge of opening downtown when Gov. Tony Evers ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms to help prevent the spread of COIVD-19.
Restaurants are still able to provide takeout and delivery service, but the soon-to-be chicken restaurant downtown still needed a permit. Owner Jeff Davidson said the state inspection for a permit to open was scheduled for Tuesday when he was informed it would be postponed indefinitely.
"That took the wind out our sails a little bit," Davidson said.
He said he reached out to local officials for help, and they were able to schedule a Friday inspection over Facetime. Dam Chicken announced later Friday that it will be open starting April 1 every day from 3 to 8 p.m. with a limited menu. Customers will have to order online and are asked to call when they arrive so their orders can be placed out.
Davidson said the restaurant made the decision to proceed with opening, knowing it would be tough to turn a profit, because they knew people were excited about the new spot and wanted to give them options.
Some businesses closed entirely
Though restaurants are able to operate to some level, other businesses in Beaver Dam aren't able to open at all under Gov. Tony Ever's stay-at-home order, intended to slow down transmission of COVID-19 in the state, and those considered "non-essential" remain closed. In downtown Beaver Dam, almost everything is shut down, from antique shops to furniture stores. A western wear business remains open because it offers a money transfer service.
At the Park Village Shopping Center, closed businesses include the nail salon, hair salon, yoga studio and CBD shop. Even some restaurants in Beaver Dam have closed entirely.
Tracy Propst, incoming executive director of the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, has been working to build communication with businesses and inform them of possible resources, such as government disaster loans and GoFundMe programs. Tax payments have been deferred until July and Propst said she encourages small businesses to communicate well with their lenders and landlords.
"Our wonderful public, they care about these businesses," Propst said.
Propst is also working to build lists of who is open and what services they are offering, with a table of restaurants floating around Facebook. Propst said, even with takeout and delivery, she has learned that many restaurants aren't even earning what they need to break even. She is also working to help businesses set up online systems for self-promotion and ordering while looking into virtual tip jars and promoting gift card purchases.
Giving online tips and buying gift cards to use later are being promoted as ways to help support businesses using money customers would have spent anyway, if they were still able to appear in person.
"Now is the time for our small businesses to get tech savvy," Propst said. "They need an online presence now."
Other options being considered include having restaurants take certain days to promote themselves and starting to think about how the city and Common Council might be able to provide some relief, like deferring utility payments or looking at funding options.
Propst said small businesses bring vitality into the community and put money back into Beaver Dam.
"I do think Beaver Dam will rally around, but I do worry we’ll lose some great businesses," she said.
Business owners seek alternatives
Mindy Murphy, owner of Epic Ink Tattoos in Allenton, opened a second location on Front Street in Beaver Dam late last year. She said was keeping an eye on coronavirus developments and was letting her other artists take the lead to make some cash while they still could. Tax season is prime for bookings, she said, and things were looking busy after a typically slow holiday season.
"I was figuring the inevitable was coming," she said. "When they closed bars on St. Patrick's Day in Wisconsin, that’s when I knew."
Murphy said she is internally panicking but is still focusing on what she can do for her business while storefronts remain closed and staying in touch with her artists about how to help them. She applied for a small business loan and is looking at GoFundMe and virtual tip options.
Murphy Epic Ink's artists are worried, saying that one of the artists at the Allenton location had just arrived in November from New York during the slow season, and had just built up to a full week of bookings this week, when the closure orders hit.
Murphy is working on a clothing line, with each artist having their own branch, to sell online as branded merchandise. Murphy is also looking at working with artists and other small businesses to offer promotions like giveaways, noting that people are still looking for entertainment.
Sheriff Dale Schmidt purchased a building on Spring Street last year and three businesses have moved in as tenants: Cassandra Schmidt, financial representative with Modern Woodmen financial services, Bullfrogs and Butterflies and 0638 The Clothing Collection boutique store that was set to open.
Cassandra Schmidt, Dale's wife, is at home. Bullfrogs and Butterflies, a consignment store specializing in children's clothing, is working to build an online presence. 0638 had to postpone its grand opening planned for March 21.
"One way or another we’re going to get through this," Schmidt said.
He said he is communicating with the two retail tenants to evaluate their ability to pay rent and working to reduce payments, such as by turning down the utilities and suspending late payments for the next few months.
Schmidt said it's important to reach out and still find ways to support local businesses who might be able to provide services and goods in some way, even without a storefront.
Melissa Bartsch, owner of Bullfrogs and Butterflies, said knows everyone is worried and she is trying to keep a positive attitude while trying to figure out what to do for the business, where she said it's just her on staff.
She is building up a presence on Facebook and considering options like free delivery of clothing and shopping by appointment. She said she can provide a good deal to people who need clothing for their families as few stores remain open.
"I'm excited to go back to work," Bartsch said. "It's just going to take time."
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
