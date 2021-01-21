Beaver Dam business projects back on track

Some long-anticipated openings are on the way in Beaver Dam.
Mayor Becky Glewen announced updates on projects that started in 2019 and 2020.
The Great Harvest bakery and cafe on Front Street is expected to open in April. The former Kornely's craft store is being redeveloped by Jim and Ruth Metz, and the project received a $106,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Plans have been in the works for curbside pickup and a open second-floor dining space.
The new SSM Health Clinic on Corporate Drive is expected to open in February. SSM will move services out of space currently leased at Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam. The 40,000-square-foot building will house the services of SSM Health Dean Medical Group and Agnesian HealthCare’s Fond du Lac Regional Clinic, including 30 SSM Health primary and specialty care providers and Fond du Lac Regional Clinic providers alongside imaging, laboratory and prescription services.
Construction at the mall, 1645 N. Spring St., to renovate space for Marshalls, Ross and Five Below is expected to be completed in the spring. Openings dates are more unclear as furniture and inventory will have to be moved in, but the hope is by the summer. The development was provided with incentives from the tax increment finance (TIF) district covering the mall area to prevent blight. TIF districts allow the city to provide incentives to developers to complete projects to be paid for from increased tax revenue from development in the future, not from taxpayer dollars.
Construction on the condo project at the site of the former Lakeview Hospital on LaCrosse Street, which has been demolished, is anticipated to start in the spring. The project was delayed after the coronavirus pandemic brought uncertainty to the construction industry. A TIF district was used to complete the demolition.
Work on the Kwik Trip expansion on Madison Street is also expected in the late spring or early summer.
Glewen said conversations are also continuing about new housing and businesses in the city.
