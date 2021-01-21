Beaver Dam business projects back on track

Some long-anticipated openings are on the way in Beaver Dam.

Mayor Becky Glewen announced updates on projects that started in 2019 and 2020.

The Great Harvest bakery and cafe on Front Street is expected to open in April. The former Kornely's craft store is being redeveloped by Jim and Ruth Metz, and the project received a $106,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Plans have been in the works for curbside pickup and a open second-floor dining space.

The new SSM Health Clinic on Corporate Drive is expected to open in February. SSM will move services out of space currently leased at Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam. The 40,000-square-foot building will house the services of SSM Health Dean Medical Group and Agnesian HealthCare’s Fond du Lac Regional Clinic, including 30 SSM Health primary and specialty care providers and Fond du Lac Regional Clinic providers alongside imaging, laboratory and prescription services.