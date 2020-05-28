Beaver Dam business scavenger hunt happening this weekend

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Beaver Dam is staging a scavenger hunt to get community members into local businesses this Friday and Saturday.

Mary Vogl-Rauscher, the city's community development manager, worked on the idea with her daughter on the idea, intending to get people out and about even as so many events have been canceled. There have been teasers for the scavenger hunt on Facebook and the first riddle will be posted at noon on the city's Facebook page Friday.

The riddle will lead participants to a business in Beaver Dam where there will be another riddle. There will be 11 clues in all to take hunters from business to business and those who turn in at the final location by 8 a.m. Monday will be entered into a drawing to win prizes like gift cards. There will be at least three prizes valued over $50 donated from local businesses.

"The people there will know exactly what’s happening," Vogl-Rauscher said on a correctly-guessed business. If the staff doesn't know what's going on, a participant probably got the riddle wrong.

Vogl-Rasucher said the businesses will not all be downtown. She said the event should allow for social distancing as not everyone will be in the businesses at the same time, and people who are uncomfortable should consider wearing a mask.

Local businesses in Beaver Dam and around the state are continuing to open their doors back up after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' stay at home order, though the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing. Dodge County and the city have not put in place local restrictions.

