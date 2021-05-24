Beaver Dam businesses face liquor license demerit point actions

More Beaver Dam businesses had contact with police under the city’s demerit point system.

Police Chief John Kreuziger assessed 80 demerit points to Moonlight, 436 Madison St., for failure to maintain order and notify policy following a substantial battery incident in March that now involves criminal charges. Jerry’s BP, 700 N. Spring St., was assessed 150 demerit points for sale of alcohol to someone under the age of 21.

Kreuziger made a recommendation to the Common Council’s administrative committee that no further action should be taken, and the committee followed his recommendation. He said the businesses were cooperative and understanding in meetings with city officials and took steps to prevent issues in the future, like training employees and setting policies.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The investigation is ongoing for Exxon Mobil, 1516 N. Spring St. Kreuziger said police have received several complaints about the sale of alcohol to minors from the business, which has since failed multiple compliance checks and came up in other recent cases about minors having alcohol.

Kreuziger said he had another meeting with the business last week, and he will follow up with further recommendations to the administrative committee in the future.