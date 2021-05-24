 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam businesses face liquor license demerit point actions
BDCFILE Beaver Dam Police Department
Ben Rueter | Beaver Dam Daily Citizen

More Beaver Dam businesses had contact with police under the city’s demerit point system.

Police Chief John Kreuziger assessed 80 demerit points to Moonlight, 436 Madison St., for failure to maintain order and notify policy following a substantial battery incident in March that now involves criminal charges. Jerry’s BP, 700 N. Spring St., was assessed 150 demerit points for sale of alcohol to someone under the age of 21.

Kreuziger made a recommendation to the Common Council’s administrative committee that no further action should be taken, and the committee followed his recommendation. He said the businesses were cooperative and understanding in meetings with city officials and took steps to prevent issues in the future, like training employees and setting policies.

The investigation is ongoing for Exxon Mobil, 1516 N. Spring St. Kreuziger said police have received several complaints about the sale of alcohol to minors from the business, which has since failed multiple compliance checks and came up in other recent cases about minors having alcohol.

Kreuziger said he had another meeting with the business last week, and he will follow up with further recommendations to the administrative committee in the future.

Demerit points filed against Beaver Dam bars that allegedly served underage patrons

The demerit point system is used to guide the Beaver Dam Administrative Committee and Common Council in making possible license suspensions and revocations. Exceeding 200 demerit points within a rolling 18-month period could come with a recommendation to revoke the license. The committee and the council ultimately have discretion over what actions to take.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

